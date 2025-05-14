Google Announces Gemini for Android Auto, Wear OS, and Google TV

After being made available on Smartphones, Google is ready to debut Gemini for Android Auto, Wear OS, and Google TV. “Now, we’re expanding Gemini way beyond phones, bringing a truly smart and helpful assistant to all your devices. Whether you are on a run, in the car or even on the couch, Gemini is ready to help you,” said Google.

Gemini for Android Auto

Gemini will soon replace Google Assistant for hands-free Voice commands in Android Auto. Gemini for Android Auto will be able to understand what you want while you’re driving, through natural conversations. “You can not only find the best route, but also get help along the way. For example, Gemini can find you a charging station on the way to the post office that’s also near a park, so that you can go for a walk before your errands while your car is charging.”

By connecting to your Messaging app, Gemini can summarize the messages that you receive, and even translate your reply into another language before sending. You can also ask Gemini Live other helpful questions while driving, such as to inform you about the latest news.

Gemini will be available on Android Auto in the coming months, followed by cars with Google Built-in.

Gemini for Wear OS

Next, Google is bringing Gemini to your Wear OS smartwatch. “It’s helpful to have Gemini on your wrist in the moments when your phone isn’t handy,” said Google.

You can talk naturally to Gemini on your Wear OS smartwatch, and ask it to do things for you, such as setting reminders. “And because Gemini can connect to your apps, you can ask about the restaurant your friend emailed you about and get the answer right on your wrist — without needing to pause the workout and pull out your phone.”

Gemini for Google TV

Later this year, Gemini capabilities are coming to your TV, too. “With Gemini on Google TV, you can ask for action movies that are age-appropriate for your kids, and get the best recommendations. Beyond just entertainment, it can even help your kids explore their endless questions about the solar system by answering questions and pulling up the perfect YouTube video to learn more.”

Gemini in Android XR and Other Devices

Google is also integrating Gemini in Android XR, a new platform it is building in collaboration with Samsung. It will craft new ways to interact with the next generation of devices from headsets to glasses and everything in between. “When the first headset from Samsung launches later this year, Gemini can help you do things like plan a vacation by surrounding you with videos, maps and local tips, creating an entire itinerary in minutes while providing a more realistic feel for the place you’re researching,” noted the company.

Aside from Gemini for Android Auto, Wear OS, and Google TV, Google also confirmed that the AI assistant is coming to select earbuds from Sony and Samsung.