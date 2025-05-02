Google Adds Image Editing Abilities in Gemini

Google is adding image editing abilities in Gemini which allows users to modify both uploaded and generated images with ease. You can ask Gemini to make edits to your photos until it provides you with satisfactory results. Here’s everything to know about the new feature in Gemini.

Google is rolling out image editing abilities in Gemini to easily modify both your AI creations and images you upload from your phone or computer. You can change the background, replace objects, add elements, and more. For example, you can upload a personal photo and prompt Gemini to generate an image of what you’d look like with different hair colors.

This intuitive, multi-step editing capability means you can get richer, more contextual responses to your prompts with text and images integrated, according to Google. For example, you could ask Gemini to create a first draft of a bedtime story about dragons and provide images to go along with the story.

Consistent with all AI-generated images with Gemini, images created or edited with native image generation will include the invisible SynthID digital watermark. Google is also currently experimenting with adding a visible watermark on all images generated by Gemini. Native image editing in Gemini has already begun rolling out, expanding to more people in over 45 languages and most countries in the coming weeks.

Earlier last month, Google released Veo 2 for Gemini Advanced users. Through Veo 2, you can translate text-based prompts into dynamic videos. To generate videos, select Veo 2 from the model dropdown in Gemini. This feature creates an eight-second video clip at 720p resolution, delivered as an MP4 file in a 16:9 landscape format. There is a monthly limit on how many videos you can create, but Google will notify you as you approach it.