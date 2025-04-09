Google Releases Deep Research Powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro

Deep Research powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro has been released by Google shortly after it made Deep Research available to all users last month. While the free version was powered by Gemini 2.0 Flash, Deep Research powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro is touted to offer a notable improvement over its predecessor model.

“In our testing, raters preferred the reports generated by Gemini Deep Research powered by 2.5 Pro over other leading deep research providers by more than a 2-to-1 margin,” said Google in a blog post. The company said that users testing Deep Research powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro are reporting a noticeable improvement in analytical reasoning, information synthesis and generating even more insightful research reports.

Gemini Advanced users can access it across the web, Android and iOS to generate detailed, easy-to-read reports on about any research topic, saving hours of time.

Gemini 2.5 Pro was released by Google late last month. Gemini 2.5 Models are thinking models, which means they’re capable of reasoning through their thoughts before responding, resulting in enhanced performance and improved accuracy. 2.5 Pro also shows strong reasoning and code capabilities according to Google, leading on common coding, math and science benchmarks.

Gemini 2.5 Pro further excels in advanced reasoning across multiple benchmarks. Without relying on costly test-time techniques like majority voting, it leads in math and science evaluations, including GPQA and AIME 2025. It also achieves a score of 18.8% on Humanity’s Last Exam—an expert-designed dataset that tests the limits of human knowledge and reasoning—without using external tools.