Glance TV for Android Smart TVs launched in India

Glance has today announced the launch of Glance TV. It is a live, interactive content platform for the home screen or ‘screen zero’ of Android smart TVs. With live content and real-time on-screen interactions for users, this is aimed to completely transform the way people experience television.

Glance TV with its programming, personalization and strong social elements helps users break out of this passive, limited and isolated viewing experience, and become a part of the shows they watch.

On their television home screens, the customers may interact with their favorite celebrities in real time They can attend personalised fitness training sessions, watch interactive cooking shows with celebrity chefs, or enjoy sports in community watch-alongs that replicate immersive, stadium-like atmospheres.

Within shows, users can interact and shape the direction of the content through live comments, reactions, and polls. Using QR codes on live TV, users can buy tickets for movies and events, shop live, and even get their social media posts featured on Glance TV streams.

Glance TV will offer off-beat, personalised snackable content of 5-20 minutes duration, across categories such as sports, entertainment, infotainment, e-sports, current affairs, lifestyle, food, and fitness, unlike standardized long form TV shows. It has partnered with major content providers that include Zee5, Epic On and Docubay to provide users fresh, personalized and premium content every day.

Glance TV aims to be present on approximately 30% of all smart TVs in India soon. The company plans to make it available globally and also intends to develop the same for other smart TV operating systems.

Piyush Shah, Co-founder of InMobi Group and President & COO of Glance said “Glance has reimagined the lock screen of smartphones into a live screen for personalised, LIVE content. With Glance TV, we want to redefine television experiences just as we did with smartphones. This is TV in a way that has never been seen before and is a true innovation that extends the LIVE experience that Glance delivers on lock screens to television home screens.”