Gizmore GIZFIT Glow smartwatch launched at an introductory price of Rs 2,399

Gizmore has announced the launch of GIZFIT Glow smartwatch in India. It comes with AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, various health and wellness features, sports mode and more. Let’s see the smartwatch’s pricing and availability details.

The smartwatch will be available for Rs 2,499 during ongoing Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale. Post this sale period, users will be able to buy this watch for Rs 3,499. It comes in Black, Brown, Burgundy and various strap colour options.

GIZFIT Glow Features

GIZFIT Glow smartwatch comes with a 1.37-inch circular Always on AMOLED display with a leather strap. Further, the display has 420X420 resolution and 550 nits brightness, which allows you to use under sunlight.

Additionally, it has an IP68 certification, which makes it water, sweat and dustproof. Besides, it also offers unlimited watch faces and customisations.

GIZFIT Glow comes packed with an intelligent split screen offering quick access to frequently accessed functions. In addition, the rotating crown makes navigating GIZFIT Glow easy, and you can access Sports Mode and modify the UI with a button push. It supports Google Voice Assistant and Apple Siri as well.

Moreover, the watch also comes with all the health and wellness features such as a SpO2 monitor, Heart Rate monitor, blood pressure monitor, stress monitor, sleep tracker and female health tracker and meditative breathing feature, to name a few. The watch is also equipped with several sports modes that allow you to capture all the fitness data.

There is also a Bluetooth calling feature that allows you to dial and receive calls directly from the watch. Lastly, The smartwatch also includes a built-in microphone and speaker. Once paired, you can also control your music directly from the watch.