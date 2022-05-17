Gizmore appoints cricketer Dinesh Karthik as brand ambassador

Gizmore, a Smart Accessories, Fitness Gear, and Home Audio brand, today announced the appointment of cricketer Dinesh Karthik as its brand ambassador. With a focus on fitness, Gizmore is part of the “Swasth Bharat – FIT INDIA” mission, and with Dinesh Karthik on board, the brand aims to build a blooming ecosystem for the masses.

“Dinesh Karthik has represented India in several roles since 2004, including wicket-keeper, flamboyant opener, solid middle-order batsman, and clinical finisher. He is among the most sought-after sports personalities in the country. In this year’s IPL, he has played a key role in RCB’s current success with his batting and wicket-keeping skills and has emerged as a promising name for playing eleven for the upcoming T20 World Cup”, said the brand.

The company adds that it supports the “Swasth Bharat – FIT INDIA” mission and has developed products that encourage consumers to take an active role in physical fitness. As a part of this collaboration, the wicket-keeper batsman will be seen in an integrated campaign promoting the fitness and audio range of the Gizmore and expanding its consumer connect.

The brand recently launched its first ‘Make in India’ smartwatch – GIZFIT 910 PRO at an introductory price of Rs 2,499. Targeting health and lifestyle enthusiasts, GIZFIT 910 PRO is the only watch in this price segment to have build-in calling and support AI voice assistants, claims the brand.

It is a water-resistant smartwatch that comes with built-in GPS tracking for easy navigation and packs in a powerful 7-day battery. Further, the watch offers a built-in Voice assistant that allows users to control their smartwatch through their voice. The smartwatch includes a Bluetooth calling feature that allows users to dial and receive calls directly from their watch. The GIZFIT 910 PRO supports over 100 watch faces for customisation per user preference.