Gizmore announces new Trolley Speakers in India

Gizmore, today announced the launch of its first Make in India trolley speakers Wheelz T1501 N and T1000 PRO. Both the speakers are designed and conceptualized for those who “love to explore sound”. They are currently available for purchase from Gizmore’s official website, and Amazon at Rs 5,499 and Rs 3,999 respectively.

Gizmore is currently manufacturing 5000 units of both products per month and is aiming to double its manufacturing capabilities in the coming months. The brand has also set a sales target of 50,000 units of both the products by end of this year.

The Wheelz T1501 N offers 360-degree immersive sound, and tap controls. One can stream their favourite music directly to this wireless karaoke speaker from a Bluetooth-enabled device. This speaker creates a portable sound system that is ideal for both outdoor and indoor parties. Powered with a 2000W P.M.P.O, dual 8-inch subwoofer, and 20W speakers.

Rugged and portable with a 3600 mAh battery capacity and 4 hours of playtime it’s ideal for party times with its disco lights, and any other occasion where portable music is required. It has LED glow lights to add to the overall aesthetics of the room. T1501N also offers a wireless mic and remote for easy accessibility.

The T1000 is the second out of the two trolley speakers by Gizmore. This one is also great for both outdoors and indoors with clear vocals and surround sound. It comes with changeable audio settings, 4-hour battery run down, 2200 mAH battery capacity, and a wired microphone. One can change the audio settings on the speaker to match any environment that improves performance. To charge the speaker, all that is required is a USB cable or power bank.