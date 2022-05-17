Get JioPhone Next for Rs 4,499 with Exchange Offer

Reliance Jio is now offering its JioPhone Next for Rs 4,499 under its exchange offer. The phone was launched in October 2021 with a price tag of Rs 6,499.

Now the company is offering a Rs 2000 discount for those exchanging any working 4G Android phone. With this, the effective price of the phone now becomes Rs 4,499.

The smartphone can be purchased for Rs 1,999 with the financing option, including a processing fee of Rs 501. The rest can be paid via easy EMI over 18/24 months, with plans starting at Rs 300 per month.

If you want to purchase the phone under the exchange offer, you can buy JioPhone Next on Jio Store offline, Jio.com and offline retailers.

JioPhone Next Specifications

The JioPhone Next offers a compact 5.45-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and HD+ (720 x 1440 pixels) resolution. It runs Android 11 Go Edition with Pragati OS on top.

ALSO READ: Reliance Jio launches Rs 555, Rs 2999 plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core Snapdragon 215 SoC with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Further, one can also get the option to expand the internal storage by up to 512GB using a microSD card.

For the camera, there is a single 13-megapixel rear camera. There is an 8-megapixel camera on the front for video chats and selfies. The smartphone comes with camera features like portrait mode, night mode, and a few custom India-augmented reality filters. Besides, it is a dual-SIM 4G smartphone and packs a 3,500mAh battery.

Earlier this month, Reliance Jio launched four new prepaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for its customers. They are Rs 151, Rs 333, Rs 583 and Rs 783 prepaid plans.