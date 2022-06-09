Garmin Vivosmart 5 Fitness Band launched in India with 7-day battery life

Garmin unveiled the Vivosmart 5 Fitness tracker band in United States back in April and the brand has launched the same in India today. The Vivosmart 5 Fitness band comes with features such as seven days of battery life, sleep tracking, body battery energy tracking, stress tracking and more.

The Garmin Vivosmart 5 is available in three sizes in India including small, medium and large. All three of them will be available in Black colour while only small and medium sizes will also get the Mint colour. These will be available starting June 10 for Rs 14,990 on Garmin brand store, Amazon, Flipkart and Synergizer.

Garmin Vivosmart 5 Specifications

Vívosmart 5 features health stats for Pulse Ox, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, Body Battery energy monitoring, stress tracking and more. The wearable tracks the basics like steps, calories burned and intensity minutes plus a variety of built-in sports apps for activities like walking, pool swimming, cycling, yoga, cardio and more. It features smart notifications, calendar reminders, and safety features that can be turned on with a single button press.

Compared to its predecessor, the Vivosmart 5 features a bright, 66% larger display with larger text and an easy-to-use touchscreen and button interface. The watch also introduces interchangeable bands, making replacement easy and convenient. The fitness band is compatible with both iOS and Android.

The Vivosmart 5 is swim- and shower-proof. It has a battery life of up to 7 days when you’re not using the pulse oximeter or sleep tracker. It gives alerts for abnormally high and low heart rates that have been configured by the user. When it’s time to rest, advanced sleep with sleep score gives users an analysis of both the quantity and quality of their sleep, assigning a score based on time spent in sleep stages, amount of movement, stress levels and more. The watch also monitors Pulse Ox (at night, all-day or on-demand), respiration, Body Battery energy levels, all-day stress, hydration and women’s health.

When paired with a compatible smartphone, users can view text messages, calendar notifications, social media alerts, news alerts and more. The watch is compatible with Android and Apple smartphones. To start the day, the Morning Report feature gives you a summary of personalized information. This can include your sleep score, step objectives, future appointments, weather predictions, and a special message if it’s your birthday.