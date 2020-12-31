Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element smartwatch launched in India

Garmin has launched another smartwatch in India that comes with a bunch of features

Garmin has released a new smartwatch in India called the Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element. The Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element is priced at Rs 15,990 and is available in only one colour and that is silver. It can be purchased via Garmin's online store, Amazon, and Tata CLiQ.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element Specifications

The smartwatch has a 1.2-inch display that comes with a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels. The watch is made from stainless steel and weighs 43 grams. The Garmin Chroma Display is protected by extra-durable chemically-strengthened glass.

The display is easy to read in even direct sunlight. The watch has a 5ATM rating which makes it water resistance. The sensors inside the watch include GPS, Glonass, Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate monitor, barometric altimeter, compass, accelerometer, and thermometer.

Garmin gives you the ability to create custom workouts along with 10 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, and more. The smartwatch can store seven timed activities, as well as 14 days of activity tracking data.

In terms of battery, as per the company, it can last up to 7 days in watch mode and 11 hours in GPS mode. Other additional features include step counter, sleep monitoring, gym activity profiles, V02 max tracking, and heart rate monitoring.

The Connect IQ app that can be found on app stores can be used with the Vivoactive 3 Element smartwatch to change the watch faces, widgets, etc. Basic other features such as mobile notifications, timer, countdown, etc are all present.