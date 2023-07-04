Garmin Fenix 7 Pro, Epix Pro series smartwatches launched in India

Garmin has launched a new set of smartwatches in India, including the Fenix 7 Pro and the Epix Pro series. The epix Pro features a full-colour AMOLED display for detailed maps and navigation, while the fēnix 7 Pro series offers an MIP Display with improved indoor readability, brightness, efficiency, and solar capabilities, says the brand.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro, Epix Pro: Price

The Garmin Epix 2 Pro in 42mm and 47mm sizes cost Rs 1,11,990 while the 51mm model comes in at Rs 1,23,490. The Fenix 7S Pro Solar and 7 Pro Solar cost Rs 1,00,990 while the 7x Pro Solar comes in at Rs 1,11,990. There are various band options available for each of the models.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro, Epix Pro: Specifications

The AMOLED display on the epix Pro Series and the improved MIP display on the fēnix 7 Pro Series are claimed to offer a convenient experience in viewing content outdoors. The fēnix 7 Pro Series combines a fiber-reinforced polymer case with a steel bezel, while the epix Pro Series offers materials like sapphire and titanium. These rugged wearables are built to military standards for thermal, shock, and water resistance.

With solar charging capabilities, these smartwatches can harness the power of the sun, extending the battery life even further. The fēnix 7 Pro Series offers up to 37 days in smartwatch mode and up to 139 days in expedition mode, while the epix Pro Series provides up to 31 days of battery life.

Both smartwatch series comes with a wide range of preloaded activities to cater to various sports, such as hiking, mountain biking, strength training, soccer, basketball, or racquet sports. The fēnix 7 Pro and epix Pro Series also offer specialized activities such as white-water rafting, motocross, and overlanding.

It can also track various health metrics such as hill score, endurance score, VO2 max, training load, and training status. Equipped with multiple satellite positioning systems and multi-band GPS, the watches claim to offer precise navigation.

These watches further employ health and wellness monitoring features, including wrist-based Pulse Ox sensors, Body Battery energy monitoring, and advanced sleep tracking. They also offer smart notifications and features like music streaming.