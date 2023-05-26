Garmin Instinct 2X Solar, Solar Tactile Edition smartwatches launched In India

Garmin has introduced two new smartwatches in India as a part of its Instinct 2X Solar series. The new launches include the Garmin Instant 2X Solar and the Solar Tactile Edition where both of them offer solar charging, GNSS navigation, and more. Read on to know further details about the new offerings from Garmin.

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar series: Price

The Instinct 2X Solar will be sold for Rs 50,490 whereas the 2X Solar tactile Edition is priced at Rs 55,990. The Instinct 2X Solar Series is available for purchase via leading online retailers like Amazon, Tata Luxury & Tata CliQ, and offline watch retailers like Garmin Brand Stores, Helios, and more.

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar series: Features

The new Garmin Instinct 2X Solar smartwatch has a custom 1.1-inch circular two-window display that is protected by a scratch-resistant Power Glass lens. Both the bezels and the case of the watch are made out of fiber-reinforced polymer. The smartwatch is U.S. military standards (MIL-STD-810) certified for a rugged use. The smartwatch is also water resistant up to 10 meters.

Further, the smartwatch comes with a single-tone built-in flashlight which has an adjustable intensity, alongside a red light and adjustable white light to allow enhanced visibility and environmental awareness in darker areas. There is a dedicated strobe mode that switches between red and white and can match activity rhythms.

Other health related features include 24×7 health and wellness tracking, advanced sleep monitor, respiration tracker, and pulse oximeter. There is support for multiple sports modes, HIIT workouts, obstacle course racing, and recovery time after each workout.

In terms of connectivity, the smartwatch offers smart notifications functionality, a dedicated calendar view, and more. All the features are available to access via the Garmin Connect App. Furthermore, the smartwatch offers multi-band frequency support via GNSS and navigation via ABS sensors.

Apart from that, the watches support charging via solar energy allowing them to provide unlimited battery life. The watch can otherwise last up to 40 days on a single charge. They are compatible with both iPhones and Android devices.

As for the Instinct 2X Solar Tactical Edition, it gets all the features of the Instinct 2X solar but with the addition of other features that can track Tactical activity. These features include Jumpmaster Mode, Kill switch, Ballistics Calculator, Dual-position format, Stealth Mode and more.