Advertisement

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite key specifications tipped

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 30, 2021 2:33 pm

Latest News

The key specifications of the upcoming Galaxy Tab A7 Lite have appeared which suggest it will sport an 8.4-inch display

Samsung introduced a budget tablet back in September of last year called the Galaxy Tab A7. Now, it seems like the brand is working upon a 'Lite' version of the tablet that will be even more affordable than the standard Tab A7.

 

The leak comes from known tipster Evan Blass who claims the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be powered by the Helio P22T SoC and will come with 3GB of RAM onboard. On the front, it will have a big 8.4-inch display and will be backed by a 5100mAh battery.

 

Tab A7 render

 

There is a front as well as a rear camera whose resolutions are still unknown. There is no information regarding when the tablet will be launched but an earlier leak suggests the launch timeline to be set for June of 2021. The previous leak also suggested that there will be a Tab S7 Lite as well that will be joining the launch. 

 

Regarding related news to Samsung, the brand is looking forward to launch a new device in India under its M-series of smartphones. As per Samsung India's support page, the alleged Galaxy M42 5G is listed with model number SM-M426B/DS. The DS means it’s the Dual SIM variant.

 

The same model number was recently received BIS certification. As per leaked specifications, it could be backed by a 6000mAh battery amd will have a 64-megapixel primary camera on the back. The phone will also reportedly feature 128GB of onboard storage. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy M42 will be a toned down version of the Galaxy A42 5G.

 

Picture Credit: Evan Blass

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G variant with Snapdragon 865 launching in India next week

Samsung Galaxy A70s, A90 5G Android 11 based One UI 3.1 update rolled out

Samsung Galaxy F02s in the works, heading to India soon

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G support page goes live in India

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme C25 with 6000mAh battery teased to launch in India soon

Vivo Y30G announced with 5,000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio P65 processor

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Nokia

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Nokia
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies