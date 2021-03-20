Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72: Top 3 Alternatives

The Galaxy A52 looks to be a great phone considering on-paper specifications but we do have a bunch of other alternatives for the phone that will give you almost the same value, but at a lesser price

Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 are the newest addition to Samsung's product lineup and where the Galaxy A52 is priced at Rs 26,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant, the 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 27,999. The Galaxy A72 on the other hand though, is a more expensive smartphone at Rs 35,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 37,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

The devices sport a super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, is powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC and has much more that looks good on paper, but only for the Galaxy A52, in our opinion. The Galaxy A72 has pretty much the exact same specifications as the Galaxy A52, except for an extra 500mAh bigger battery and a 0.2-inches bigger screen.

The competition/alternatives for the Galaxy A52 stands well against the Galaxy A72 as well because even the much lower-priced smartphones are providing identical if not the same value as the Galaxy A72. So Let's have a look at top 3 alternatives to the Galaxy A52 and the A72:

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is priced at Rs 21,999 for the maxed out 8GB + 128GB variant which is already less than what the same variant costs for the Galaxy A52. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10 certification and 1200 nits of brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. On the front, it features a centre-aligned 2.96mm punch-hole housing the front camera.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 732G with a max clock speed of 2.3Ghz paired with Adreno 618 GPU. You get up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The storage is expandable up to 512GB via a MicroSD card. On the software front, the smartphone runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and will be one of the first devices to upgrade to MIUI 12.5.

You can already see that the display on the Note 10 Pro Max is better in every aspect when compared to both the Galaxy phones. Be it refresh rate, brightness level or size of the display, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will give you a great viewing experience that will be better than what you will experience on the A52 and A72.

For the chip, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max again features a slightly better processor than the two Galaxy phones that will help you with smoother gaming at higher graphics. On the software front, you will have to make a choice if you like OneUI more or MIUI. In our opinion, both of them are feature-packed with great visuals and animations and both of them are based on Android 11.

For the optics, the Note 10 Pro Max sports a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP super-macro sensor. On the front, the phone features a 16MP selfie shooter.

The smartphone is backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging with the charger provided in-box. The smartphone is also splash-proof, features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers and an IR Blaster as well.

Considering on-paper specifications, the primary camera on the Note 10 Pro Max seems to be better while the other 3 remaining sensors look better on Galaxy A52 and A72. But this will have to be tested in Real-life to declare a winner. Secondly, the battery as well as the charging speed are much better on Xiaomi's phone. In fact, the battery on Note 10 Pro Max is of the same capacity as the Galaxy A72. Where Samsung gives you just a 15W charger in-box, you get a 33W charger with the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, making it hands-down the better choice in every aspect.

Oppo F19 Pro+

The Oppo F19 Pro+ is priced at Rs 25,990 for the sole 8GB+128GB variant and is seemingly a great competitor for the Galaxy A52, providing almost the same value for a slightly lesser price.

Oppo F19 Pro+ comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, up to 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 60Hz refresh rate. Oppo F19 Pro+ is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The only tradeoff here is the refresh rate while the rest of the characteristics of the display remain the same. You will get to experience smoother scrolling on Galaxy A52 and A72 while the colour accuracy will depend on how the OEMs have tuned the displays.

For the chip, the Dimensity 800U should give you a slightly better gaming performance as well as day-to-day usage. The F19 Pro+ runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 and gives you a closer to stock experience compared to Samsung's OneUI 3.1. In our usage of the ColorOS 11 operating system, the OS is super smooth and easy to use.

For the camera, the Oppo F19 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle macro shooter, 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, there is 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 aperture. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Again, the cameras look one step ahead on the Galaxy A52 (and A72) compared to the Oppo F19 Pro+ but they will have to be tested under real life usage scenarios for a better conclusion.

Oppo F19 Pro+ packs a 4,310mAh battery with 50W fast charging. While the battery is slightly smaller than on the one on Galaxy A52, it will charge blazingly faster than the A52.

Samsung Galaxy F62

It is ironic how a Samsung device itself is looking to be better than another device from the same company, and that too at a lesser price. The Galaxy F62 is priced at Rs 25,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and does some things in a superior way than the Galaxy A52 and A72.

Samsung Galaxy F62 sports a 6.7-inch S-AMOLED+ display that will deliver a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by a 7nm Exynos 9825 chipset and Mali G76 GPU. The phone runs on Android 11 based OneUI 3.1 out of the box.

The display on the Galaxy F62 is a bit bigger (than A52) providing you with a more immersive experience. The refresh rate is set at 60Hz but the rest of the characteristics remain the same. For the chip, you can expect close to flagship experience as Samsung is using its own 2-year-old flagship chip which seems to hold up the phone quite nicely. Software experience will also be identical.

On the rear, the device sports a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel sensor + 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor + 5-megapixel macro sensor + 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the hole-punch cutout houses a 32MP camera for selfies.

Cameras are always subject to real-life samples but in our review of the phone, the Galaxy F62 did quite well. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It packs a massive 7000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

The battery on the Galaxy F62 will charge considerably slower but it will last you much longer than the other two phones mentioned, hence giving you two-day usage easily.