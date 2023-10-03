FunTouch OS 14 India launch on October 7

Vivo announced the FunTouch OS 14 beta for the Vivo X90 Pro three weeks back and it seems like the brand is ready for the official launch of the upcoming major update for its Android skin. Vivo has announced that it will be launching the FunTouch OS 14 on October 7.

The announcement was made by the official account of FunTouch OS on X, which reads that FunTouch OS 14 is coming to India on the 7th of this month. While Vivo didn’t confirm any new features, the beta that came out earlier last month suggests some redesigned UI elements, such as the notification panel.

Further, we only have one device confirmed to receive the update: the Vivo X90 Pro. However, the vanilla model, as well as the Vivo X80 series and other mid-rangers, such as the Vivo V27 series, should also be in line to receive the update. Smartphones from iQOO, such as the iQOO 11 5G, iQOO 9T, iQOO 9 series, iQOO Neo 6, Neo 7, Neo 7 Pro, iQOO Z6, Z7 5G, and more, should also receive the update sometime soon.

Aside from this, Android 14 is reportedly launching tomorrow for Pixel smartphones, while Samsung is expected to debut One UI 6 sometime in mid-October. In other news related to Vivo, the brand is set to debut its V29 5G series in India tomorrow.

The series will have two Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro 5G phones. Out of the two, the former would launch with a Snapdragon 778G+ Chipset under the hood if we consider the specifications of the global variant. Both of them will launch with FunTouch OS 13 software while receiving an update to FunTouch OS 14 soon.