Fujitsu Client Computing Limited launches CH series notebooks in India

Japanese personal computer (PC) manufacturer Fujitsu Client Computing Limited today launched a new range of ultra-lightweight notebooks in India, the CH series. The notebooks are powered by the latest Intel EVO Platform and have two display panel options – IGZO and OLED. Designed in Japan, the all-new CH series notebooks come with a premium set of features that empower business leaders, entrepreneurs, and millennial workers to live their preferred lifestyles with sleek, efficient mobile work devices.

Both the products in the series come with two years warranty on parts, and one year on the battery. With Flex Ltd as the exclusive partner for after sales, FCCL will have carry in and pick up and drop service coverage across India along with toll free call and email support. The CH series will be available on Amazon.in starting from today, with a starting price of Rs 69,990 (IGZO panel) and Rs 73,990 (OLED Panel), respectively.

FCCL CH Series Notebook Specifications

These notebooks feature a 13.3” wide viewing display, with up to 400nits peak brightness, and also have Dirac sound tuning technology. There are four sound setting modes that can help deliver enhanced audio – for playing music and watching movies, to voice recognition and customised tuning.

Users can also enjoy high-resolution photos, video, and other content in enhanced details with USB Type C Thunderbolt port output, allowing display of the computer’s video at 8K display (HDMI output supports 4K display). “Furthermore, the notebook’s boot up is nearly instant from the moment the power button is pressed”, claims the company. The notebooks have a large SSD capacity for storing photos and videos, and can quickly start browsers and Office documents.

The CH series notebooks are lightweight, starting at only 988g, and have a rugged design for everyday use. For enhanced connectivity the notebooks come with dual-use HDMI input and output ports that can be switched at the touch of a button. In output mode, users can connect to a second display for efficient document creation; and in input mode, they can enjoy video from a game console or video camera on a larger screen.

The CH series notebooks are Modern Standby compatible. Each device can launch as quickly as a smartphone. Boasting a battery life of up to 10.7 hours (OLED) and 11.4 hours (IGZO), the CH series is equipped with Windows Hello, which has facial recognition with the help of its inbuilt HD camera.

The CH series notebooks are powered by Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor with 4 Cores and 8 Threads. There’s 512GB of PCIe M.2 SSD and Intel Iris XE graphics. The CH series is equipped with a full-size high-performance keyboard in a compact body. The keyboard has a key pitch of approximately 19 mm and a keystroke of approximately 1.7 mm. The keys have a spherical cylindrical keytop that comfortably fits the shape of the fingers and a stepped pattern that minimises the number of mistakes for comfortable text entry.