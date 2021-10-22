Sony Alpha 7 IV launched with BIONZ XR image processor

Sony’s Alpha series cameras have been famous amongst content creators. The newest member to join the family is the Sony Alpha 7 IV with an interchangeable lens. The camera sports a new 33-megapixel full-frame back-illuminated CMOS image sensor. Furthermore, you also get the latest BIONZ XR image processing engine.

The Sony Alpha 7 IV is priced at $2,500 (approx Rs 1,86,900) and CAD 3,200 (approx Rs 1,93,700). The camera will be made available sometime in December. A kit version with Sony’s FE 28-70mm F3.5-5.6 OSS zoom lens will also be available for approximately $2,700 (approx Rs 2,02,000) and CAD 3,400.00 (approx Rs 2,05,800).

There are two new flashes launched as well. The new HVL-F46RM will be available for $400 (approx Rs 29,900) and CAD 550 (approx Rs 33,300). The HVL-F60RM2 flash will be available for $550 (approx Rs 41,400) and CAD 750 (approx Rs 45,400). Both will be available across a range of Sony’s authorised dealers throughout North America starting November. Indian availability of the camera, kit, and flashes is yet to be announced.

Sony Alpha 7 IV Specifications

The new Sony Alpha 7 IV features continuous shooting at up to 10fps with auto-focus tracking. It tracks subjects with 759 phase-detection AF points in a high-density focal-plane AF system. This system covers approximately 94 percent of the image area. Sony claims that in addition to the human’s eye, the camera can now also track birds’ and animals’ eyes for both still images and movies. In addition, the face and eye detection accuracy for humans has been improved by approximately 30 percent compared to the Alpha 7 III.

Further, the camera has AI-based real-time Eye autofocus, hybrid autofocus with faster speeds, and real-time tacking for photos and videos. The camera gets a vari-angle LCD touch monitor for flexible positioning. It has an OLED quad-VGA viewfinder, which is 1.6 times the resolution of the Alpha 7 III viewfinder.

Presets include S-Cinetone, S-Log3, and Creative Look, Creative Look IN, and Creative Look BW. The rear dial is customisable so the user can make the setting per their preference. In addition, the camera offers new, mode-specific menus in the interface. The camera is equipped with a 33-megapixel back-illuminated CMOS image sensor and a BIONZ XR image processor for up to 8x processing speed. In addition, the Alpha 7 IV is claimed to achieve a wide ISO sensitivity range expandable to ISO 50 – 204,800 and a 15-stop dynamic range.

Moving forward, connectivity options on the camera include in-body dual-band wireless LAN, Bluetooth, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port. There’s also real-time live streaming support via a USB connection, including a 4K resolution video. Finally, one can shoot 2.5x slow motion 4K 60p movies. Moreover, it also integrates a 10-bit 4:2:2 All-I XAVC S-I for smoother gradations.