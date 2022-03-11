Fujifilm X-T30 II mirrorless camera launched in India

Fujifilm India has launched its new mirrorless digital camera – Fujifilm X-T30 II in India. The X-T30 II is the latest addition to the X Series of mirrorless digital cameras by Fujifilm known for their compact and lightweight bodies.

Fujifilm X-T30 II Price

Launched with two body kit options, the Fujifilm X-T30 II is priced at Rs 88,999 (for body only), Rs 124,999 (for 18-55mm Body kit) & Rs 99,999 (15-45mm Body Kit). The camera will be available in two colours: black and silver.

While the customers can buy the X-T30 II body and the 18-55 Kit currently, the 15-45 Kit will be available on sale from April 2022. The camera will also have a 16GB SD Card along with it.

Specifications

The X-T30 II is a mirrorless digital camera that features a 26.1MP “X-Trans CMOS 4” 1 sensor and a high-speed “X-Processor 4” image-processing engine in a compact. Moreover, the camera has a lightweight body that weighs approximately 378g*2 to produce premium-quality images. Further, the camera offers a fast and accurate AF system with a focusing speed as fast as 0.02 seconds and exceptional ability to track a moving subject.

The X-T30 II carries the same software as its predecessor X-T30 and delivers an advanced level of AF speed, precision and image quality. In addition, the X-T30 II has also evolved in terms of hardware, with its use of a high-resolution 1.62-million-dot LCD monitor on the rear panel. Besides, the camera enables the shooting of high-quality stills as well as full-scale 4K/30p video.

Commenting on the product portfolio expansion, Koji Wada, Managing Director, Fujifilm India said, “At Fujifilm, it is our mission to continue innovating in the field of imaging. With the entry of the globally launched X-T30 II, we are aiming to revolutionise the world of photography and offer smart solutions capable of heavy duty performance. The launch is a testament to our commitment of evolving with ever-changing possibilities of innovation in the world of photography.”