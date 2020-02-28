Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 with automatic exposure feature launched in India

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 will be available in five colour options including Blush Pink, Sky Blue, Charcoal Gray, Ice White and Lilac Purple from April 2020 in India.

Fujifilm has announced the launch of its new Instax Mini 11 camera, which is loaded with new automatic exposure and selfie mode features. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 will be available in five colour options including Blush Pink, Sky Blue, Charcoal Gray, Ice White and Lilac Purple from April 2020 in India.

The company has also announced two new mini-format Instax films, Blue Marble and White Marble with both of them featuring marble patterns on the frames.

The major highlight of the new instant camera is the Automatic Exposure feature. This feature automatically senses the level of ambient light when the shutter is pressed and improves the shutter speed and flash output according to the light condition. It can rightly expose the subject event in low light conditions.

The camera also comes with new Selfie Mode, which can be activated by pulling out the front-end edge of the lens after the camera is on. This makes it easier to click selfies and close-up pictures.

The camera comes with two replaceable and stylish shutter button accessories as well. s; a fun and easy way to change the button’s look and to personalize the camera. The Instax Mini 11 sports a rounded body design that fits perfectly in the user’s hands.

Coming to the new films, the Blue Marble mini-format film can be used with any Instax Mini series of camera. The frame of the film comes with a blue marble pattern with glossy gold finish and each pack contains 10 films. The White Marble film can be used with Instax Square series of cameras only. The frame features a white marble pattern with a glossy silver finish. The pack consist of 10 films.

Commenting on the launch, Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India said, “Our Instax range is a unique product, the only one of its kind that enables users to create photos instantly. With the launch of Instax Mini 11, we aim to make life easier for photographers, more advanced and enjoyable. We have designed our new Mini 11 with the latest feature of Automatic Exposure, which delivers premium quality instant photo prints. In line with our motto of ‘Don’t Just Take, Give’, we are committed to offering our consumers the best of experiences and will continue to enhance the world of the instant photo system for on-the-spot photo printing in India.”