Hero Electronix launches Qubo Smart Dash Cam launched for Rs 4,290

Qubo, Hero Group’s consumer technology brand, has ventured into the Auto Tech space with the launch of their new product, Qubo Smart Dash Cam. It is one such product that is designed especially for the surprises you get on the Indian roads.

Qubo Smart Dash Cam will be available to a broad spectrum of users across Indian cities from today onwards. It is priced at INR 4,290. Product will be available across Amazon, Quboworld.com, etc and also across offline channels through a wide network of Dealer outlets.

The company says that Qubo is now committed to making the vehicle ownership experience smarter and safer. The brand will be entering this space with the launch of three subcategories of products – Dash Cameras, Smart Trackers, and Smart Accessories such as tire pressure inflators. Qubo’s smart automotive devices will address a variety of consumer needs such as personal and occupant safety as well as vehicle health and theft prevention.

Qubo Smart Dash Cam Features

The all-new Qubo Dash Cam can be easily mounted on the dashboard. It is designed to record images/videos while you are driving, making it the perfect security gadget for your vehicle.

The camera comes with a user-friendly mobile application (both iOS and android). The dash cam is equipped with 1080p@30FPS HD Video Quality for recording and live view. With a built-in 6-axis G-sensor, it auto-detects a sudden shake/collision. It locks the footage to ‘Event File’ which you can access on your phone through Qubo App.

Further, its Artificial Intelligence-based alerts ensure that nothing important gets missed. From a picture quality perspective, its Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) technology gives it superior low light performance enabling the camera to capture details clearly in both the poorly and strongly illuminated areas in its field of view. Qubo’s Dash Cam offers a wide-angle FOV to reduce blind spots and obtain more than 6 lanes wide coverage.