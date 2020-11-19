FreeFire Continental Series 2020 starts this weekend with Play-Ins

FreeFire has announced that its international tournament for 2020, the FreeFire Continental Series will kick off this weekend with the play-ins.

Free Fire’s flagship international tournament for the year, the Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS), will kick off this weekend with the Play-ins. A number of Grand Finalists for each the tournament’s three series – the Americas Series, EMEA Series, and Asia Series – have already been determined, with each region’s top seeds have earned direct entry into the Grand Finals on 29 November.

Each series will offer Free Fire and esports fans intriguing match-ups as their favourite local teams go up against their regional rivals. Fans will be able to catch all of the matches live on BOOYAH! and YouTube, which will be accompanied by live commentary in 10 languages – Arabic, Bahasa Indonesia, English, Hindi, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Thai, and Vietnamese.

FFCS Schedule

The Play-ins this weekend will feature the remaining seeds who haven't got a direct entry into the finale as they compete for the limited remaining spaces. Fans can also get in on the action via the tournament livestreams and FFCS-themed in-game events and rewards.

The Play-ins for the Americas and EMEA Series will take place on 21 November, while the Asia Series will be held on 22 November. The Americas Series will bring together teams from Brazil and the Latin America regions; the Asia Series will feature teams from Chinese Taipei, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Thailand, and Vietnam; the EMEA Series will comprise teams from Europe, Russia, and the Middle East, and North Africa (MENA).

All of the teams will compete for the tournament’s combined US $900,000 prize pool, with each of the series to have US $300,000 up for grabs.

India’s second and third seeds, Team CRX Elite and XTZ Esports (previously Stalwart Esports), will be competing this weekend in the Asia Series as they each fight for only five remaining available Grand Finals spots. They will be going up against competition in the Play-ins, and will have to navigate their way past the second and third seeds from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, as well as the second seeds from Chinese Taipei and Pakistan.

In-Game Rewards

Players will also be able to join in the action in-game, with the Free Fire main interface to undergo a massive revamp from 20 November to 6 December to introduce a host of FFCS-themed events and rewards. Participating players will stand a chance to win exclusive FFCS skins and collectables.

Cheer For Your Team Event: Players will unlock rewards by showing their support for their favourite team. Pick’n Win Event: Players can earn rewards by correctly predicting which teams will get a BOOYAH! Live Interface: Players can earn rewards by watching the games. Exchange Store: Players can earn tokens through gameplay, which can be exchanged during this period for even more rewards!

Players who log in consecutively during the event period will also earn exciting rewards!

The tournament Peak Day will take place on either 28 or 29 November, which would depend on the date of the Grand Finals for each region – 28 November for the Americas and EMEA Series; 29 November for Asia Series. More details on that will be released in the coming days.

Format

All three series will follow the same competitive format across both stages of the tournament. Teams will battle over 6 rounds, across 3 maps: Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari, with points awarded based on round ranking and the number of kills.