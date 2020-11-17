Advertisement

FreeFire announces two online events

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 17, 2020 3:36 pm

Latest News

FreeFire has announced two new online events in the spirit of Diwali. The events will feature prominent streamers from across the nation.
Advertisement

In the spirit of Diwali, Garena is presenting two new online FreeFire events on BOOYAH!  It is FreeFire’s all-in-one platform for gaming videos.

 

The two events are Streamer Kombat 5.0, which will go live tomorrow, 18 November, on the BOOYAH! official channel from 3 PM IST to 5:30 PM IST and BOOYAH! Cup, which is BOOYAH!’s first ever esports invitational tournament, which will take place from 23 to 26 November.  The two events will be live streamed on Booyah at FreeFire's India official Channel. 

 

Streamer Kombat 5.0 tournament format

 

Streamer Kombat 5.0

Advertisement

 

Streamer Kombat 5.0 will see 24 Free Fire streamers face off against each other in the battle royale game mode. The participants competing in this event include the following 20 BOOYAH! streamers and 4 streamers from the Free Fire partner programme. 

 

 

  1. Arpan Gaming 

  2. Alexbhai Gaming 

  3. Sooneeta 

  4. Gaming Tamizhan 

  5. Gaming Girl 

  6. OP Girls 

  7. Helping Gamer 

  8. Team Hind Official 

  9. Bshow Magar 

  10. Gamers Zone 

  11. Slumber Queen 

  12. Technobanda 

  13. Total Gaming eSports 

  14. Lokesh Gamer 

  15. Scary Gamer 

  16. TGB 

  17. Bilash Gaming 

  18. Tonde Gamer 

  19. Jonty Gaming 

  20. Ungraduate Gamer 

  21. GW Karan 

  22. ActionBolt 

  23. National Gamer 

  24. Arrow Gaming 

 

The tournament will comprise 6 back-to-back squad matches where the participants stand to win Free Fire diamonds from a total prize pool of 25,000 diamonds.  

 

First Place: 12,500 diamonds

Second Place: 7,500 diamonds 

Third Place: 5,000 diamonds 

 

Read More: It's Official: PUBG Mobile is coming back to India 

 

The grand finals will be cast by Aura Gaming and Total Gaming. FreeFire says that the viewers who tune in to the BOOYAH! India Official channel on BOOYAH! stand to win Free Fire item drops, including 10,000 diamonds, 150 Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crates (at the 15,000-viewer milestone), and 20 character drops of K (at the 25,000-viewer milestone).  

 

BOOYAH! Cup tournament format 

 

Booyah Cup

 

The BOOYAH! Cup is the first-ever esports invitational tournament for BOOYAH!. The event brings together the best teams in India, including the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) finalists Total Gaming eSports, CRX-Elite, and many more. 

 

The tournament format will consist of two qualifier rounds and one set of play-ins. Of the 24 total teams participating, the top 12 teams post qualifiers will compete for a grand prize pool of INR 1,00,000.   

 

First Place: INR 60,000 

Second Place: INR 30,000 

Third Place: INR 10,000 

 

The tournament will also be cast by renowned streamers like Gaming Aura, MambaSR, and Evil. Viewers who tune into the BOOYAH! India official channel can win exciting Free Fire item drops such as 30,000 diamonds and 500 Gun Crates.  

FAU-G game teaser revealed: Replicates the Galwan Valley incident in first glimpse

ASUS ROG India announces season 2 of ‘Battle of Gods’ on Call of Duty Mobile

It's Official: PUBG Mobile is coming back to India

PUBG Making a comeback in India: Government still not satisfied

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

It's Official: PUBG Mobile is coming back to India

PUBG Mobile Advertisement announcing the return of the game may go live by Diwali: Report

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus
Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies