Qualcomm launches Snapdragon Conquest, its first Esports Initiative in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 19, 2020 2:56 pm

Qualcomm has launched its first Esports Initiative in India called Snapdragon Conquest with Garena FreeFire as the official game title for the first season.
Qualcomm today announced the launch of its first-ever mobile Esports program, Snapdragon Conquest, in India.

 

The tournament kicks off with Snapdragon Conquest: Free fire Open 2020, with a prize pool of Rs 50,00,000. Qualcomm also announced that the official game title for this season is Garena 'Free Fire. There is no entry/registration fee charged for participating in the tournament. 

 

Snapdragon Conquest is expected to encompass multiple events throughout the year, enabling competitive gaming across multiple game titles and is designed to engage mobile gamers across all segments and levels of proficiency. 

 

As per Qualcomm,'for gaming enthusiasts, Snapdragon Elite Gaming platform delivers mobile-first features and enhancements including advanced customizations, realistic graphics, and fast connectivity and performance speeds to help gamers harness the power of desktop-level gaming to transform the mobile phone into a premium gaming machine'. 

 

The Snapdragon Elite Gaming Platform also has advanced modem and Wi-Fi technology that provides low latency for online multiplayer gaming. The devices that come with Snapdragon Elite Gaming platform include Nubia Redmagic 5G, Black Shark 3 Pro, Asus Rog Phone 3, Lenovo Legion Phone Duel, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Z Fold2, Galaxy S20, OnePlus 8 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Sony Xperia 1 II, LG V60 ThinQ. 

 

Rajen Vagadia, Vice President, Qualcomm India Private Limited and President, Qualcomm India & SAARC, said, “India is a mobile-first industry. The phenomenal rise of mobile gaming in India is driving not just the demand for better devices in the industry but also need for a richer ecosystem and more diverse opportunities for mobile gamers. The Snapdragon brand is known for delivering superior gaming experiences. Our work with the larger ecosystem of OEMs, game developers and publishers, is helping us learn and provide an upgraded gaming experience across multiple price tiers".

 

"We are really excited about the launch of Snapdragon Conquest, our new gaming program. With Snapdragon Conquest, we are creating a community that challenges the competitive skills of gamers, allowing us a deeper understanding of the gaming needs of all our users in India", he added. 

Tags: Qualcomm

 

