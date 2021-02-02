Advertisement

Fossil Gen 5e with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor launched in India for Rs 18,495

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 02, 2021 5:20 pm

Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch is compatible with Android 6.0 or Later (Excluding Go Edition), iOS 12.0 or later.
Fossil has announced the launch of its latest smartwatch in India. Dubbed as Fossil Gen 5E, the smartwatch comes with a price tag of Rs 18,495.

The Fossil Gen 5E comes in Black Silicone, Brown Leather, Black Stainless Steel, Two-tone Stainless Steel, Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel/Mesh, and Blush Silicone versions and is available for purchase on Flipkart.


Fossil Gen 5e Features


The latest smartwatch is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 platform and it comes with a host of interesting features. The smartwatch comes in two sizes – 42mm and 44mm, with 22mm interchangeable straps.

Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch features 1.19 inch AMOLED touch displays with a resolution of 390 x 390 and pixel density of 328ppi. It comes with 4GB of internal storage and it is backed by 1GB of RAM. It comes with various activity features like Heart Rate, Distance, Step Count, Calorie Count.
Fossil Gen 5e
Other features include Alarm Clock, App Alerts, Calendar Alerts, Email, Social Media, Text, Multiple Time Zones, Control Your Music, Google Pay, Personalize Your Dial, Swimproof.

The smartwatch is compatible with Android 6.0 or Later (Excluding Go Edition), iOS 12.0 or later. It runs on Wear OS by Google. According to the company, the newly launched watch battery can last for more than 24 hours in Extended Mode and it can be charged to 80 per cent in 50 minutes.

The watch comes with 3ATM water resistance. The smartwatch comes loaded with a speaker and microphone built-in meaning that users can take calls, talk to Google Assistant, listen to sound alerts for notifications and play third-party music directly from the smartwatch.

For connectivity, you get Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, LTE, and Wi-Fi. Sensors on board include accelerometer, gyroscope, off-body IR, and PPG heart rate sensor.

Fossil Hybrid HR Smartwatch launched in India starting at Rs 14,995

Fossil Solar Watch launched in India, can be charged through sunlight

Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch to get major update with new wellness features

