Flipkart MarQ launches new range of Made in India Convertible Air Conditioners

Flipkart’s own brand MarQ has today announced the launch of a new range of 4-in-1 convertible Air Conditioners in India. The new range offers customers a range of energy efficient ACs with the onset of summer season in the country.

Pricing Details

The new range is available in five variants at a starting price of Rs 25,999/- (MRP Inclusive of taxes). The 4-1 convertible range of ACs are being manufactured in Haryana to drive the Made-in-India quotient and bring greater value to customers.

Flipkart MarQ Air Conditioners Features

The ‘Inspired By You’ Made-in-India range of ACs by MarQ, is equipped with innovative engineering, eco-friendly refrigerant for environment-friendly operation. It also comes with inverter compressor technology to offer energy savings to customers.

In the past few years, there has been increasing demand for convertible ACs, as these allow for altering the cooling capacity based on the room size, number of people in the room and the external climate conditions, thus ensuring the optimal temperature while saving on power.

It also ensures a silent operation for a seamless experience and features a modern design complete with a sleek finish and a hidden display. Additionally, the range comes with Blue Fin Technology for effective protection of coils from water droplets, salt, and acid deposition.

In addition, it has 100% copper internals for effective cooling. The range also allows for stabilizer free operation. Lastly, the range allows for stabilizer free operation within 165~265V band.

