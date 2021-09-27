Flipkart’s MarQ M3 Smart launched in India at Rs 7,999

Flipkart’s own brand MarQ has launched its first ever smartphone in India called the MarQ M3 Smart. The smartphone is an entry-level device that comes with an HD+ display and is powered by an 1.6Ghz processor. There’s a dual camera setup at the back of the smartphone.

The MarQ M3 Smart costs Rs 7,999. However, it will be available at an introductory price of Rs 6,299 for a limited time. The smartphone goes on sale on Oct. 7. It will be available in two colors including black and blue.

MarQ M3 Specifications

The MarQ M3 Smart sports a 6.08-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. There’s 281 PPI with a 2.5D curved glass screen protection. The M3 Smart is powered by an unspecified 1.6GHz octa-core processor. You get 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable using a MicroSD card slot.

There’s a 13-megapixel main camera at the rear accompanied by bokeh lens and an LED flash. The camera supports features like night mode, beauty mode, time-lapse, and slow-motion video recording. For selfies, a front camera of 5-megapixel is present.

The handset runs on Android 10 OS and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, microUSB, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 148 x 70.9 x 10.75mm and weighs 185 grams. The phone misses out on a fingerprint sensor.

In recent news related to Flipkart, the e-commerce website preponed its Big Billion Days 2021 sale. The sale will now begin October 3rd. Discounts include up to 50% off on laptops, up to 70% off on TWS earbuds, and up to 80% discount on products by Flipkart brands including Smartbuy and Marq. This will be the eighth edition of the sale held by Flipkart.