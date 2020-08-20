Flipkart launches Nokia Media Streamer with Android 9 and dedicated remote at Rs 3,499

Available on Flipkart from August 28, the Nokia Media Streamer will be priced at Rs 3,499.

Flipkart has today announced the launch of Nokia Media Streamer, a new Android-based streaming device for televisions. Available on Flipkart from August 28, the Media Streamer will be priced at Rs 3,499.



The Nokia Media Streamer comes with including a full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 at 60 frames per second to give superior picture quality. It is powered by an unspecified quad-core processor and has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The Media Streamer also provides dual-band WiFi support for 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz and is equipped with a multi I/O antenna for better reception.



The Media Streamer comes with Dolby Digital Audio and a voice-controlled remote with Google Assistant, which enables users to shuffle between devices easily. The built-in Chromecast feature also allows users to cast their mobile phone screens onto the TV, while Google Home supports all apps available on Google Play Store.



Nokia Media Streamer runs on Android 9 and has a dedicated remote. The remote of the Nokia Media Streamer enables Google Assistant support, and also has hotkeys for Netflix and Zee5. Consumers will be able to enjoy access to ZEE5 and its offering of an exhaustive array of content with 100+ live TV channels and 1.25 lac+ hours of viewing in 12 navigational and featured languages.



Commenting on the launch, Dev Iyer, Vice President - Private Label at Flipkart said, “Through this strategic relationship with Nokia, we can leverage our deep understanding of Indian consumers to develop a cutting edge media streamer by a brand that is trusted for quality, design, and reliability. We constantly endeavor to provide our customers with the widest range of offerings to choose from, with compelling features, value, and performance. The device addresses the present needs of users who are spending a considerable time at home and seeking entertainment and content viewing options indoors.”



