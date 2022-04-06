Flipkart launches Health+ app in India for retail of medicines, healthcare products & services

Flipkart Health+, the digital healthcare marketplace platform of the homegrown Flipkart Group, today announced the launch of the Flipkart Health+ app, a tech-platform which enables access to genuine medicines and healthcare products and services for millions of customers across the country.

With an aim to serve customers across 20,000 pin codes in India, “Flipkart Health+ will enable easy and convenient access to quality and affordable medicines and healthcare products, from independent sellers, through the Flipkart Health+ app”, says the e-commerce company.

Flipkart Health+ Features

The platform would benefit from the expertise and experience of the Flipkart Group’s reach and supply chain capabilities, coupled with Sastasundar.com’s healthcare network across the country. It aims to strengthen India’s healthcare ecosystem by enabling affordable access to a wide range of medicines and healthcare products and services while partnering with the healthcare ecosystem in terms of long-term sustainable well-being and social development.

“With a robust technology and logistics infrastructure, Flipkart Health+, in line with regulatory framework, shall enable access to medicines and healthcare products and services for various health conditions including acute and chronic illnesses, to more customers across India, especially in remote locations that have traditionally remained underserved”, the company said.

The platform is touted to have 500+ independent Sellers who have a network of registered pharmacists for validation of medical prescriptions and accurate dispensation of medicines. Even though it is an intermediary marketplaceplatform, the platform has put in place various quality checks and verification protocols, which will facilitate delivery of genuine medicines and healthcare productsfrom independent sellers to the customer’s doorstep.

In the coming months, Flipkart Health+ plans to onboard third-party healthcare service providers who will offer other value-added healthcare services like teleconsultation and e-diagnostics to the customers. Initially available on the Android Play Store and will be made available on iOS in future, the Health+ app can be accessed on low bandwidth as well, making it accessible to customers across the country.