YouTube Premium Family Plan Sharing Set to End as YouTube Tightens Policies

YouTube Premium Family Plan sharing is about to end soon as the platform has is now following in the footsteps of Netflix, ending the benefits of its paid plan for those who are a part of the family plan but do not live in the same household. Here’s everything to know about the crackdown by YouTube.

The report from Android Police reveals that one of their readers received an email from, YouTube with the title: “Your YouTube Premium family membership will be paused.”

“Your YouTube Premium family membership requires all members to be in the same household as the family manager. It appears you may not be in the same household as your family manager, and your membership will be paused in 14 days. Once your access is paused, you will remain in your family group and be able to watch YouTube with ads, but will no longer have YouTube Premium benefits,” read the email.

The company determines whether the plan users live in the same household or not through an electronic check-in performed every 30 days, according to a Google support page. For now, the crackdown on the YouTube Premium Family Plan sharing doesn’t seem widespread and we haven’t got any such mail from the platform despite being a member of a plan where the manager lives in a different household.

Netflix and Disney+ have also implemented similar rules for their subscriptions in the past. YouTube simply seems to be following suit and it is obvious why, as the platform could recover a huge sum if it can get those users to pay for their own subscription who are currently sharing a plan with their friend or some other relative that aren’t a part of the same household.