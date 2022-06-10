Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Here are the deals on iFFALCON 4K HDR and FHD Android TV

Online retailer Flipkart is kicking off its End Of Season Sale today, June 10. In the sale, iFFALCON from the house of TCL is offering exciting discounts on its next-generation 4K HDR and FHD Android TV. These discounts will be available during the Flipkart End of Season Sale between June 10th to 17th.

iFFALCON 4K HDR K61 Android TV

iFFALCON K61 series is integrated with 4K HDR, High Dynamic Range (HDR) 10, Micro Dimming and Dolby Audio features. It also comes with highly-advanced Android TV features that allow users to access more than 7000 applications, 700,000+ shows and movies in one place.

Moreover, iFFALCON K61 delivers accurate and robust audio, providing consumers with a theater-like experience. In addition, the AI Voice Interaction feature enables users to flip channels and control volume without physically touching the remote, making TV viewing infinitely more comfortable and convenient.

Available in 43-inch and 55-inch, the TV models are priced at Rs 24, 999 and Rs 34,999, respectively.

iFFALCON F2A FHD Android TV

The iFFALCON F2A FHD Android TV is integrated with features like Full High Definition (FHD), Micro Dimming, Dolby Audio, Android TV and Google Assistant. The Android TV makes live-action movies, thrilling video games and speedy sports telecasts relatively more lifelike and immersive.

In addition, this TV boasts a built-in stereo surrounding box speaker that uses Dolby Decoder Technology to enhance its audio-quality. You can access Google Assistant with the press of a button on the remote control of this TV. The Google Assistant allows you to voice search your favourite content. Furthermore, it also allows you to control other smart devices that are linked to this TV.

The Micro Dimming analyses the TV’s content in 512 separate zones, and then it adjusts the brightness and darkness individually.

Available in 40-inch, the TV model is priced at Rs 18,999.