Flipkart Big Savings Days: Top deals on smartphones, laptops and more

Flipkart's latest Big Savings Days sale brings some great offers to the table on all types of electronic products.

Flipkart is bringing back its Big Savings Day in the form of Republic Day Sale for the country. The E-commerce website is offering discounts on hundreds of electronic products throughout various categories including Laptops, Mobiles, Accessories and much more. Here are some of the best ones.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Flipkart is selling last year's Samsung's flagship at a discounted rate of Rs 44,999. The smartphone's MRP was Rs 83,000 which makes this a pretty great deal considering it's just an year old and is powered by the Snapdragon 865. You can get an additional discount of upto Rs 16,000 with the exchange offer.

iPhone 11

If you have always wanted an iPhone, this might be the right time as the iPhone 11 will be retailing for a price as low as Rs 48,999 for the 64GB variant. The device was originally sold for Rs 54,900. One can get an additional 10 percent discount with an HDFC bank Debit or credit card. Flipkart is also giving an additional discount if you exchange your old phone, for up to Rs 16,500.

iPhone SE 2020

Flipkart is selling the iPhone SE (64GB) at a discounted price of Rs 31,999 (MRP Rs 39,900) during the Big Saving Days 2021. HDFC Bank cardholders can get an additional discount worth Rs. 3,000, which brings the effective price down to as low as Rs. 28,999. The iPhone SE is powered by Apple's own A13 Bionic chip. It has dual speakers and a 720p 47-inch IPS LCD display along with a single camera on the rear.

LG Velvet Dual Screen

LG's latest Explorer series device is available with a discount worth Rs 5,000 on all credit and debit card payments during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale this week. The discounted price for the phone stands at Rs 39,990 which is the lowest it has gone since the launch.

Poco X3

Flipkart is offering the Poco X3 (6GB, 64GB) which is already a value for money device, at an even discounted price of Rs 14,999 during its Big Saving Days 2021 sale this week. The MRP for the product stands at Rs 19,999 means you get a discount of Rs 5,000. Poco X3 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 732G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. You also get a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Poco M2 Pro

The Poco M2 Pro is also being sold at Rs 12,999 (MRP Rs 17,999) for 6GB/64GB variant. It can be bought at Rs 11,999 with an HDFC bank Debit/Credit card. The device supports 33W fast charging and is powered by the Snapdragon 720G processor. It has a 6.67-inch full-HD display and has 48MP AI Quad cameras on the back.

Realme Smartphones

Realme's Narzo 20 series is also worth checking out if you are looking for a budget smartphone as the Narzo 20 Pro will cost Rs 13,999 for 6GB/64GB variant and Rs 15,999 for 8GB/128GB variant. The Narzo 20 on the other hand will cost you Rs 10,499 for 64GB variant while the 128GB variant will cost Rs 11,499.

The realme X50 Pro, which is country’s first 5G smartphone comes at a discounted price of Rs 7,000 and will be available at Rs 34,999 (8+128GB) and Rs 40,999 (12+256GB). The X3 will be available at Rs 21,999 (6+128GB) and Rs 22,999 (8+128GB), whereas X3 SuperZoom will be available at Rs 23,999 (8+128GB) and Rs 25,999 (8+256GB).

The Realme 6 will set you back Rs 12,999 (original Rs 14,999) for 6GB/64GB variant and for the Realme 6 Pro, you will have to shell out Rs 15,999 for 6GB/64GB variant, Rs 16,999 for 6GB/128GB variant and Rs 17,999 for 8GB/128GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy F41

Samsung's budget centric device is now selling at Rs 13,999 while it has an MRP of Rs 19,999. If you have a HDFC Bank Credit/Debit card, you can get an additional discount of Rs 1000 which brings down the price to Rs 12,999. The device comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED display and is powered by Exynos 9611 processor along with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable as well.

Moto G 5G

The Moto G 5G is selling at Rs 18,999 whereas it launched with a price tag of Rs 21,999. It comes at a great price as the device is powered by the Snapdragon 750G processor, has a 48MP triple camera setup, 6.67-inch FHD+ display along with 6 gigs of RAM and 128GB of storage expandable upto 1TB. The device runs on stock Android and supports 20W fast charging.

Moto Edge+

The flagship device that was launched by Motorola at a price of Rs 74,999 is currently being sold at a discounted price of Rs 64,999. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor and has a curved 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device has 108MP triple camera setup on the back and comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Oppo Reno 2F

The device with an MRP of Rs 19,990 is now selling at Rs 15,990 during the sale. You can further bring down the price by Rs 1000 with an HDFC Debit/Credit card. The Oppo Reno 2F is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 along with 48MP quad cameras, 6.5-inch display, 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device is backed by a 4000mAh battery.

Galaxy Note 10 Plus

With an MRP of Rs 85,000, the two year old flagship is being sold at a price of Rs 54,999. If you are a Note fan and want a device with a stylus, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus is the way to go. It is powered by a 2.7Ghz Octa-Core processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It sports a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED display and is backed by a 4300mAh battery.

Honor Watch GS Pro

The Honor Watch GS Pro is also on sale right now with a discount of Rs 3000. The watch originally sells at Rs 17,999 but currently, it is being sold for Rs 14,999. The smartwatch comes with up to 25 days of battery life, SPO2 sensor, 24/7 heart rate monitor, mobile notification sync, personalized watch faces, and much more.

iFFALCON 43-inch 4K Smart TV

The IFFALCON 43-inch UHD Smart LED TV is priced at Rs 21,999 during the sale whereas it is sold at an MRP of Rs 47,990. It comes with 24W speakers and runs on Android TV 9 software. The TV has micro dimming technology along with many more features.

Samsung The Frame 55-inch

Samsung's The Frame 55-inch QLED 4K TV is down to Rs 78,999 from an MRP price of Rs 1,29,990 which is an amazing deal. The display supports upto 120Hz refresh rate and has an active voice amplifier. It runs on Tizen operating systems and supports apps like Hotstar, YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video and more.

MSI GF63 Core-i7 Gaming Laptop

The MSI GF63 gaming laptop is available at a discounted price of Rs 62,990 (MRP Rs 1,04,990) during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. It can be a great option for those looking for a gaming laptop and also for heavy tasks other than gaming.

It sports a 15-inch display with full-HD resolution, and is coated with anti-glare coating. The laptop is powered by 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. The graphics are handled by the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q card.

Asus VivoBook Ultra 14

Asus's VivoBook Ultra 14 that sells with an MRP of Rs 79,990 os currently available at a price of Rs 58,990. The laptop sports a 14-inch FHD anti-glare panel. The VivoBook Ultra 14 also sports Harman Kardon speakers, and is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor that is coupled with Nvidia GeForce MX330 GPU with 2GB of memory. There's 512GB of SSD storage along with 8GB of DDR4 RAM.