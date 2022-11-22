First Geared Electric Motorbike unveiled in India

Matter, a technology start-up, has unveiled India’s first geared electric motorbike. The company says that the vehicle will be manufactured from its facility in Ahmedabad and will be available across major cities in India. The motorbike comes with a 10.5kW electric motor paired with the proprietary sequential manual transmission.

While the name and pricing of the electric motorbike is still under wraps, Matter Energy has announced that bookings for its debut product will open in the first quarter of 2023, which is when the prices will also be announced. Deliveries are scheduled to take place in April 2023. The electric bike will be offered in three variants and will be launched at the Auto Expo.

Mattert Electric Motorbike Specifications, Features

The motorbike is powered by an integrated, high-energy density, 5 kWh Power Pack, the matterEnergy 1.0. The company says that the Power Pack is an in-house creation with Indian environmental and usage conditions in mind. It is an integrated unit that houses the Battery pack, the Battery Management System (BMS), the Drive Train Unit (DTU), power conversion modules and other protection systems.

The pack has multiple patented technologies including the Integrated Intelligent Thermal Management System (IITMS) that uses active liquid cooling technology, making it the first electric two-wheeler battery pack in India to be equipped with such type of technology. The bike has a propulsion system which combines an electric motor with the Matter Hypershift manual gearbox, providing complete control of the power delivery to the rider.

The 10.5kW electric motor paired with the proprietary sequential manual transmission expands the performance range of the drivetrain and provides “consistent power delivery, flat torque, and efficiency”, says Matter.

Read More: Ola S1 Electric Scooter relaunched with a top speed of 95km/h, Ola electric car in the pipeline

As for charging, the geared electric motorbike supports both standard and fast charging through a common connector. The vehicle is equipped with a standard on-board 1kW Intelligent Charger, matterCharge 1.0, which offers the convenience of charging the vehicle at any 5A, 3-pin plug point. The on-board charger can charge the vehicle in less than 5 hours and has an over-charge protection as well.

Apart from this, the bike has a touch enabled 7-inch Vehicle Instrument Cluster (VIC) which has 4G connectivity and Android software. It can show the rider information about the vehicle, such as speed, gear position, riding mode, navigation, media, call control and other smart features.

Also See: Top Electric Bikes with Big Battery

The design of the bike includes the bi-functional LED projector headlamp, split LED tail lamps, body-integrated front turn signals, a translucent shroud, an exposed spinner attached to the motor and more. It also has a storage space with built-in lights and a smart mobile charging port.

The connected mobile application allows a user to access features including remote lock/unlock, geofencing, live location tracking, vehicle health monitoring and provides the rider with personalised ride statistics, charging status, push navigation and a lot more. A proximity based key fob and passive keyless entry system allows the rider to lock/unlock the vehicle by just approaching the vehicle.

Lastly, there are front and rear disc brakes with ABS coupled with large tyres to aid in hard and safe braking, delivering effective traction and road grip.