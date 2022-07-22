Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch launched in India with Bluetooth Calling

Fire-Boltt has launched a new smartwatch in India called Visionary which supports bluetooth calling and sports a 1.78” AMOLED screen. Further, the watch has IP68 water resistance and one can also connect the device to a pair of TWS earbuds for receiving calls directly on the buds.

The watch will be available in 8 different colors- Blue, Black, Gold, Pink, Green, Silver, Grey, Silver, and Champagne Gold. The smartwatch will be available for purchase from 22nd July onwards on Amazon and Fireboltt.com at a special introductory price of Rs 3,799.

The Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch is loaded with always on display with a screen resolution of 368×448 pixels. The square dial of the smartwatch comes with a crown rotation button for navigating through the UI. The smartwatch is pre-loaded with 100 sports modes and apart from that, SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, steps, and fitness tracking is also available.

The Bluetooth Calling feature of the timepiece is supported by a Quick Access Dial Pad along with Call history, Sync, and save contacts. The ability to connect easily with TWS ensures clarity while making and receiving calls. Then there’s support for AI Voice assistant via which you can control music or calls. Smart notifications on the timepiece allow you to be hands-free. Lastly, the watch is IP68 dust and water resistant as well.

Recently, the company announced that it is entering the audio segment in India where the company launched new TWS earbuds with ANC. The Fire-Boltt FirePods earbuds come with Full touch UI inclusive of volume control. They are ergonomically designed and come with up to 13 mm speaker drivers, Supersync technology for fast pairing and more. One can charge 10 minutes for a three-hour playtime in Rhythm earbuds, and 20 minutes for an extra hour of playtime in Atlas and Polaris earbuds.