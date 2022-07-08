Fire-Boltt Polaris, Atlas, Rhytm FirePods TWS earbuds launched in India with ANC & ENC

Fire-Boltt has announced its entrance into the audio segment in India with the launch of three new FirePods TWS earbuds including Polaris ANC 701, Atlas ANC 801 and Rhythm ANC 901. As their name suggests, the earbuds are equipped with ANC, ENC, and a low latency gaming mode as well. The buds come with a glossy pebble finish and matt rubber oil finish design.
All three Fire-Boltt FirePods namely Polaris, Atlas & Rhythm are currently available at a special introductory price of Rs 1,999, Rs 2,399 & Rs 3,499 respectively for a limited period, exclusively on Fireboltt.com and Flipkart websites.
With an overall playtime of up to 50 hours, these earbuds provide uninterrupted music for a longer period of time. The Fire-Boltt FirePods earbuds come with Full touch UI inclusive of volume control. They are ergonomically designed and come with up to 13 mm speaker drivers, Supersync technology for fast pairing and instant connection, and charge 10 minutes for a three-hour playtime in Rhythm earbuds, and 20 minutes for an extra hour of playtime in Atlas and Polaris earbuds. All three earbuds come with USB Type-C charging.
The detailed specifications of all three earbuds are as below:
FirePods Polaris ANC 701 (ANC + ENC + Gaming)
- Dual tone matt rubber oil finish case design with RGB breathing lights
- Angled in-ear earbud design with 10mm full range heavy bass driver
- ENC Dual mic per earbud (quad mic in total)
- ANC with 25db depth & forward feed transparency mode, 60ms low latency game mode
- 5 hours (ANC on/ transparency) & 6 hrs (ANC off/BT mode) per charge play-back time at 100% volume
- 5.5 hours (ANC on/ transparency) & 7 hrs (ANC off/BT mode) per charge play-back time at 80% volume
- Total 24 hours playback time with charging case
- 400mah charging case with 90 days long standby time
- Powered by Fire-Boltt reference sound
- Supersync technology for fast pairing & instant connection
- 20 mins charge = 60 mins playback powered by fire charge technology
- Full touch UI including volume control
FirePods Atlas ANC 801 (ANC + ENC + Gaming)
- Classic pebble glossy finish design
- 13mm full range heavy bass driver
- ANC & ENC dual mic per earbud (quad mic in total)
- ANC with 25db depth, forward feed transparency mode, 40ms low latency game mode
- 5 hrs (ANC on/ transparency) & 6 hrs (ANC off/BT/Game mode) per charge play-back time at 100% volume
- 6 hrs (ANC on/ Transparency) & 7 hrs (ANC off/BT mode) per charge play-back time at 80% volume
- Total 24 hrs playback time with charging case
- 320mAh charging case
- Powered by Fire-Boltt reference sound
- Supersync technology for fast pairing & instant connection
- 20 mins charge = 60 mins playback powered by fire charge technology
- Full touch UI including volume control
FirePods Rhythm ANC 901 (ANC + ENC + Gaming)
- Classic pebble design with digital led battery indicator
- Glossy finish case & earbud
- 10mm full range heavy bass driver
- ANC with 23db depth, forward feed transparency mode, low latency of 60ms game mode
- 7 hrs (ANC on/ transparency) & 8 hrs (ANC off/BT/Game mode) per charge play-back time at 100% volume
- 8 hrs (ANC on/ transparency) & 9 hrs (ANC off/BT mode) per charge play-back time at 80% volume
- Total 50 hours playback time with charging case
- 10 mins charge = 3 hours earbud playback powered by fire charge technology
- 650mah charging case with 300 hours standby time
- Powered by Fire-Boltt reference sound
- Supersync technology for fast pairing & instant connection
- Full touch UI including volume control