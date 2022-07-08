Fire-Boltt Polaris, Atlas, Rhytm FirePods TWS earbuds launched in India with ANC & ENC

Fire-Boltt has announced its entrance into the audio segment in India with the launch of three new FirePods TWS earbuds including Polaris ANC 701, Atlas ANC 801 and Rhythm ANC 901. As their name suggests, the earbuds are equipped with ANC, ENC, and a low latency gaming mode as well. The buds come with a glossy pebble finish and matt rubber oil finish design.

All three Fire-Boltt FirePods namely Polaris, Atlas & Rhythm are currently available at a special introductory price of Rs 1,999, Rs 2,399 & Rs 3,499 respectively for a limited period, exclusively on Fireboltt.com and Flipkart websites.

With an overall playtime of up to 50 hours, these earbuds provide uninterrupted music for a longer period of time. The Fire-Boltt FirePods earbuds come with Full touch UI inclusive of volume control. They are ergonomically designed and come with up to 13 mm speaker drivers, Supersync technology for fast pairing and instant connection, and charge 10 minutes for a three-hour playtime in Rhythm earbuds, and 20 minutes for an extra hour of playtime in Atlas and Polaris earbuds. All three earbuds come with USB Type-C charging.

The detailed specifications of all three earbuds are as below:

FirePods Polaris ANC 701 (ANC + ENC + Gaming)

Dual tone matt rubber oil finish case design with RGB breathing lights

Angled in-ear earbud design with 10mm full range heavy bass driver

ENC Dual mic per earbud (quad mic in total)

ANC with 25db depth & forward feed transparency mode, 60ms low latency game mode

5 hours (ANC on/ transparency) & 6 hrs (ANC off/BT mode) per charge play-back time at 100% volume

5.5 hours (ANC on/ transparency) & 7 hrs (ANC off/BT mode) per charge play-back time at 80% volume

Total 24 hours playback time with charging case

400mah charging case with 90 days long standby time

Powered by Fire-Boltt reference sound

Supersync technology for fast pairing & instant connection

20 mins charge = 60 mins playback powered by fire charge technology

Full touch UI including volume control

FirePods Atlas ANC 801 (ANC + ENC + Gaming)

Classic pebble glossy finish design

13mm full range heavy bass driver

ANC & ENC dual mic per earbud (quad mic in total)

ANC with 25db depth, forward feed transparency mode, 40ms low latency game mode

5 hrs (ANC on/ transparency) & 6 hrs (ANC off/BT/Game mode) per charge play-back time at 100% volume

6 hrs (ANC on/ Transparency) & 7 hrs (ANC off/BT mode) per charge play-back time at 80% volume

Total 24 hrs playback time with charging case

320mAh charging case

Powered by Fire-Boltt reference sound

Supersync technology for fast pairing & instant connection

20 mins charge = 60 mins playback powered by fire charge technology

Full touch UI including volume control

FirePods Rhythm ANC 901 (ANC + ENC + Gaming)