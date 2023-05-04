Fire-boltt King, Maxima Max Pro Nitro smartwatches launched in India

Fire-boltt King and Maxima Max Pro Nitro smartwatches have now debuted in India. The Fire-boltt King comes with an Always-on display mode, AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling and more. Meanwhile, Maxima’s watch also offers bluetooth calling support, IP67 water and dust resistance and more.

Fire-boltt King: Price, Specs

The Fire-Boltt King is priced at Rs 2,999 and is offered in Gold, Blue, Black, and Silver colours. The smartwatch can be availed from the brand’s official website and Flipkart.

The watch comes with a square dial with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display bearing a resolution of 360 x 448 pixels, a 550 nits brightness and support for Always-on display mode. There is a physical button on the right side while the device is IP67-certified splash and sweat resistant as well.

Next, the Fire-Boltt King is equipped with a heart-rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracker, and a menstrual cycle monitor. It also features sedentary and hydration reminders. The wearable device packs support for 100 sports modes. The watch has a Bluetooth calling feature with a dial pad and access to contacts. Additional features such as a voice assistant, camera control, calculator, weather alerts, and more, are all included. The wearable is claimed to last up to seven days on a single charge.

Maxima Max Pro Nitro: Price, Specs

The Maxima Max Pro Nitro is priced at Rs 1,999 and is available in Space Black, Rose Gold Black, and Silver Grey colourways. The smartwatch can be purchased exclusively from Amazon India.

As for its specs, it has a 1.39-inch HD display and housed inside a round dial. The display has a peak brightness rating of 600 nits while the watch supports Bluetooth calling. The watch is powered with a Realtek chipset and has support for AI voice assistants. The watch gets a built-in HD speaker and microphone.

Then, the Maxima Max Pro Nitro is has IP67 rating and features more than 150 cloud-based watch faces. Apart from Bluetooth calling, it also has call logs, a dial pad, and call history access.

For those who workout, the watch can track over 100 workout modes and sports a smart health assistant. The smartwatch supports SpO2 monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. There are other functions available in the smartwatch including social media notifications, a calculator, a stopwatch, and sedentary alerts among others.