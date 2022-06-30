Fire-Boltt Rage smartwatch launched in India with 7-day battery life

Fire-Boltt is back again with a new smartwatch launch in India and it is called the Fire-boltt Rage. The new smartwatch from Fire-boltt comes with support for over sixty sports modes alongside 24×7 dynamic heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring and SpO2 level measurement.

The Fire-Boltt Rage smartwatch has been priced at Rs 2,499 and can be purchased from Amazon. The watch is also available on Fire-Boltt official website for Rs 2,199. The watch comes in Black, Blue, Black Gold, Rose Gold, and Grey colours.

Fire-Boltt Rage Smartwatch Specifications

The Rage smartwatch sports a 1.28-inch full-touch HD circular display with a resolution of 240×240 pixels. For entertainment of the user, the company has given support for built-in games. Further, it supports 60 sports modes, including running, cycling, swimming, and more.

Apart from this, you get support for multisport tracker, music and camera control, smart notifications, pedometer for tracking steps, daily workout memory, and a distance tracker. For health tracking, the smartwatch includes a SpO2 monitor, a 24×7 dynamic heart rate tracker, and a sleep monitor. There’s support for sedentary reminders to improve the user’s daily routines.

The Fire-Boltt Rage smartwatch has a claimed battery life of up to seven days with 20 days standby time. Users can customise the watch face as per their choice.

Fire-Boltt recently also launched the Ninja Bell smartwatch in India that comes with voice assistant which enables users to access dial pad, call history, sync contacts as well as make and receive calls from the watch by passing on verbal instruction. Moreover, it sports a touchscreen LCD display of 1.69” which has a resolution of 240 x 280 pixels.