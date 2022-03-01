Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 launched with 27 sports mode, over 200 watch faces

Fire-Boltt Ninja has introduced a new smartwatch in the Indian market called Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2. The new wearable comes with Bluetooth calling feature, a 1.7-inch display, 27 sports modes, up to 10 days of battery life and more.

Let’s look at the price, specifications, and features of the new watch.

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling smartwatch is priced at Rs 2,999 and it comes with 1 year warranty from the date of purchase.

The watch is already available for purchase on Flipkart. The smartwatch comes in four colour options: Black, Blue, Green, Gray, and Red.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 Specifications

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 sports a 1.7-inch touch screen display with 240 x 280 pixels resolution. The smartwatch has a rotatable crown at the right side for navigating through the UI. It comes with over 200 watch faces. Furthermore, the wearable comes with Bluetooth calling feature with a built-in microphone and speaker.

In addition, the smartwatch come with more than 27 sports modes. These include badminton, swimming, football, skipping, basketball, cycling, running, walking, and more. It also comes with up to 10 days of battery life and up to 5 days with Bluetooth calling.

Additinally, the Ninja Call 2 comes with an IP67 water and dustproof rating. For health-related features, the Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 offers SpO2 sensor, female health tracking, a heart rate tracker and sleep tracker. There is also an integrated Breathe Mode for meditative breathing.

The watch also features games like thunder battleship, young bird, and 2048 that can be played offline. Other features include music control and camera control, games support, reminder, flashlight, alarm, stopwatch, and clock.

Reecntly, Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling smartwatch was launched in India for Rs 2999. It sports a 1.69-inch touch screen display with 240 x 288 pixels resolution and various watch faces. The smartwatch comes with 30 sports modes and packs 260mAh battery. It comes with an IP67 water and dustproof rating.