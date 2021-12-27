Fire-Boltt launches Almighty smartwatch for Rs 14,999

Fire-Boltt has added yet another product to its portfolio by announcing the launch of the Almighty smartwatch. Priced at Rs 14,999, Fire-Boltt Almighty has been launched exclusively on Flipkart.

The company says that it will soon be made available on other leading e-commerce platforms. The watch comes with black and brown leather strap colour variants

Fire-Boltt Almighty Features

Fire-Boltt Almighty smartwatch comes with a 1.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen offering a resolution of 454×454 pixels. Further, it comes with Always-on Display.

The Almighty smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling and Google/Siri Voice Assistant. The Bluetooth calling smartwatch has an in-built speaker and microphone and 11 sports mode to choose from for different activities like walking, cycling etc.

It is IP67 water and sweat resistant and allows smart notifications along with music and camera control. As per the company, the watch offers at least 10 days of continuous battery life post a full complete charge.

Previously, Fire-boltt Ninja smartwatch was launched in India. The Fire-boltt Ninja is available on Flipkart with an introductory price of Rs 1,799. The smartwatch will be available in three colour options including Beige, Black, and Grey.

It sports a 1.3-inch HD (240×240 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass. The watch has seven sports modes including Football, Badminton, Basketball, Skipping, Cycling, Running and Walking. Sensors on the watch include an accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, and light sensor.

The smartwatch has 200+ on-cloud watch faces. The Watch is compatible with Android 5.0 or higher and iOS 8.0 or higher. The IPX8 certification makes the watch resistant to water. The watch has a charge time of 2 hours and can provide a 5-day battery life as per claims from the company.

The Fire-boltt Ninja comes with touch-to-wake functionality. It can also sync call, text, and social media notifications from your phone and show them on the watch. The Watch uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. This smartwatch measures 41 x 34 x 10 mm and weighs 80 grams.