Fire-boltt Ninja smartwatch launched in India

Fire-boltt has launched a new Ninja smartwatch in India. The watch comes with a bunch of health monitoring features while being a budget offering. The watch has a five-day battery life and is IPX8 certified.

The Fire-boltt Ninja is available on Flipkart with an introductory price of Rs 1,799. The smartwatch will be available in three colour options including Beige, Black, and Grey.

Fire-boltt Ninja Smartwatch Specifications

The Ninja smartwatch by Fire-boltt sports a 1.3-inch HD (240×240 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass. It is an IPS panel housed in a metal frame. The watch has seven sports modes including Football, Badminton, Basketball, Skipping, Cycling, Running and Walking. Sensors on the watch include an accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, and light sensor.

The smartwatch has 200+ on-cloud watch faces. The Watch is compatible with Android 5.0 or higher and iOS 8.0 or higher. The IPX8 certification makes the watch resistant to water. The watch has a charge time of 2 hours and can provide a 5-day battery life as per claims from the company.

The Fire-boltt Ninja comes with touch-to-wake functionality. It can also sync call, text, and social media notifications from your phone and show them on the watch. The Watch uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. This smartwatch measures 41 x 34 x 10 mm and weighs 80 grams.

Talking about smartwatches in general, there are a bunch of launches taking place every week. A recent launch from Portronics brought the Kronos Beta smartwatch in India. The smartwatch is IP58 rated and has a frame made up of aluminium and polycarbonate.

The watch can last you up to 7 days on a single charge, thanks to a 240mAh battery cell. It is touted to have a charge time of around an hour. For connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.1. The smartwatch also has the ability to store up to 300 songs as it comes with 512MB of in-built storage.