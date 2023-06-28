Fire-boltt Grenade smartwatch launched in India

Fire-boltt has launched a new smartwatch in India, called Grenade. The Fire-boltt Grenade offers features like bluetooth calling, up to 7-day battery life and more. While it gets all the usual health monitoring features, it also offers splash resistance, voice assistant support and more.

Fire-Boltt Grenade: Price, Features

The Fire-Boltt Grenade smartwatch comes in two variants. The silicone strap variant comes in gold black, gunpowder black, orange gold, camo-green, and camo-black colours, while the metallic strap variants come in black, silver, and gold colours. It will be available on Fireboltt’ own website and Flipkart from June 30th starting at an introductory price of Rs 1,999.

As for its features, the Grenade gets a 1.39-inch HD display and housed inside a round dial. The display has a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels while the watch supports Bluetooth calling. The watch is has support for AI voice assistants and gets a built-in HD speaker and microphone.

Then, the watch is splash resistant and features more than 100 cloud-based watch faces. Apart from Bluetooth calling, it also has call logs, a dial pad, and call history access. The watch packs a 350mAh battery with up to 7 days battery life and up to 2 days with Bluetooth calling enabled.

For those who workout, the watch can track up to 123 workout modes and sports a smart health assistant. The smartwatch supports SpO2 monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. There are other functions available in the smartwatch including social media notifications, a calculator, a stopwatch, and sedentary alerts among others.