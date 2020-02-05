FINGERS SuperLit Portable Bluetooth Speaker with RGB light launched for Rs 2299

FINGERS SuprtLit speaker will be available for sale across stores in India and it comes with 1 year warranty.

Advertisement

FINGERS, a digital accessories brand, has launched the ‘SuperLit’ portable speaker for Rs 2299. The product will be available for sale across stores in India and it comes with 1 year warranty.



The FINGERS SuprtLit speaker features RGB lights which will glow to the rhythm of the music. It is designed with a rich black & gun metal finish and comes equipped with two 45 mm drivers that provide the user with 10W of distortion-free sound.



Weighing in at just 530 g, SuperLit can be easily carried in a backpack or travel bag. The company is a press release said that its 2000 mAh battery gives 9-hour Playback time.



In addition, SuperLit has a built-in Mic and on-board controls that lets the user receive calls with one-touch operation. It supports five modes of audio playback through FM Radio, MicroSD Card, USB, 3.5mm Aux input or Bluetooth v5.0 technology to offer the user multiple options to enjoy music.



The FINGERS SuprtLit speaker featues TWS Technology which allows you to enable two SuperLit speakers to be connected simultaneously for a synchronized sound and light multi-dimensional experience.



Speaking at the launch, Sandeep S Parasrampuria (Founder and CEO of FINGERS) stated, “SuperLit portable Bluetooth Speaker is a gorgeously designed product incorporating our innovation philosophy that has been the hallmark of our entire range. It delivers a sensational audio-visual experience by virtue of its pulsating LED lights which complements the powerful dual-speakers for a fully immersive experience!”