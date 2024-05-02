Ferrato Disruptor Electric Motorcycle Launched In India: Features, Price

Ferrato, which is a premium brand of Okaya EV, has launched a new electric motorcycle named ‘Disruptor’. The company is claiming that this bike is redefining the sports bike experience while costing only 25 paise per km. This new motorcycle is equipped with a 3.97 kWh battery, comes with a 3-year warranty and has many other features.

Ferrato Disruptor: Price, Availability

The Disruptor is available for pre-booking on Ferrato’s official website, and deliveries will begin in 90 days. It is ex-showroom priced at Rs 1,59,999 and available in Inferno Red, Stealth Black, and Thunder Blue shades.

Ferrato Disruptor: Features, Range

The Ferrato Disruptor offers a range of 129 km on a single charge and features a PMSM centre motor chain-driven system capable of delivering a peak power of 6.37 kW. It can reach a top speed of 95 km/h and has three dynamic drive modes: Eco, City, and Sports.

Its advanced lithium-ion LFP battery further complements the latest Electric bike’s capabilities. With a capacity of 3.97 kWh, it is equipped for higher thermal runaway at 270 °C, making it suitable for India’s weather conditions. Bolstered with a longer life cycle compared to NMC technology, the battery is also IP67-rated for enhanced durability and reliability. The motorcycle is backed by a comprehensive 3-year/30,000 km warranty.

The Disruptor also features a host of innovative features designed to enhance control, stability, and convenience. These include disc brakes, alloy wheels, telescopic front suspension, mono-shock rear suspension, and digital hybrid display.

Connectivity options on the EV include integrated Bluetooth and GPS connectivity, geo-fencing, and Find My Vehicle functionality, ensuring seamless integration with modern lifestyles. Riders can stay connected, easily navigate, and track their bike in real time. The bootspace stands at 16 litres, and the battery charges in approximately 5 hours.