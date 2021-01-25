Advertisement

FAU-G opens pre-registration for smartphones running Android 8.0 and above

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : January 25, 2021 1:08 pm

nCore Games announced that pre-registration of FAU-G game is now available on devices running on Android 8.0 and above.
Just a day ahead of the launch of FAU-G, the developers of the game have announced the expansion of mobile devices that are supported by the game. Now, any smartphone running Android 8.0 or Above will be able to download and play the game.

 

The pre-registration for the game started back in November and amassed over 4 million users but the compatibility for the game was stuck with the latest Android versions and phones. 

 

nCore Games took to Twitter to announce that the pre-registrations was now open for any device running Android 8.0 or Above. This means that even more people will now be able to play the FAU-G game on their smartphones. 

 

FAU-G is set to release in India tomorrow, that is 26th of January and it mainly aims to deliver on mid-tier and high-tier smartphones at the time of launch. The game is based on the Galwan Valley face-off between India and China and will include various episodes and missions based on the incident and will form the storyline of the game. 

 

Even though the game targets the users of various other popular battle royale games such as Call Of Duty Mobile and PUBG Mobile, it doesn't have a battle royale mode and instead will feature melee action scenes along with close-combat scenes. 

 

The developers haven't announced any information regarding the availability of the game for iOS devices but it does plan to launch a lite version of the game down the line for low-end Android devices. 

