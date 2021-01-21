4 million pre-registrations for FAU-G game ahead of Republic Day launch

FAU-G pre registrations were not released for the iOS platform and yet to debut on the App Store.

FAU-G game is releasing in the country on India’s Republic Day, January 26. Now ahead of the launch, the game has crossed the four-million pre-registration mark on Google Play.



FAU-G (also called The Fearless and United Guards)game was announced soon after the ban on PUBG Mobile in India, has been up for pre-registration on Google Play since late November.



Vishal Gondal, co-founder and chairman of nCore Games, has told IGN India that FAU-G has garnered over four million pre-registrations. “This is with not allowing some of the low-end devices to register. I will say that we will cross five million at least. But at five million, I don't think so any other game, at least in India has got that kind of pre-registrations.”



FAU-G pre registrations were not released for the iOS platform and yet to debut on the App Store. It is arriving for Android devices on January 26 and is quite possible that the game will be initially available only for Android users and will later be available to iOS users as well.

FAU-G or Fearless and United Guards game was first announced in September by entrepreneur Vishal Gondall, co-founder of nCore Games, with Akshay Kumar. As seen earlier in a gameplay revealed by the developer itself, the game is based on the Galwan Valley and the first episode gives us a glimpse of the LOC, Ladakh.

