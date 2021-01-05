Advertisement

FAU-G game launching in India on January 26 as PUBG Mobile alternative

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 05, 2021 11:21 am

Latest News

FAU-G is currently available for pre-registration on Android.
Advertisement

The much anticipated FAU-G game is releasing in the country on India’s Republic Day, January 26. The game was announced soon after the ban on PUBG Mobile in India, has been up for pre-registration on Google Play since last month.

 

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has announced the launch date on Twitter along with a new trailer for the game showing cinematic shots from the game. nCore Games, the developer behind the Indian game has also announced the launch date.

Advertisement

 

FAU-G is currently available for pre-registration on Android. However, it is not currently clear when or if FAU-G will be released for the iOS platform. It is quite possible that the game will be initially available only for Android users and will later be available to iOS users as well. The makers announced on Twitter last week that they received over 1 million registrations in less than 24 hours from the Google Play Store listing of FAU-G.

 

FAU-G or Fearless and United Guards game was first announced in September by entrepreneur Vishal Gondall, co-founder of nCore Games, with Akshay Kumar. As seen earlier in a gameplay revealed by the developer itself, the game is based on the Galwan Valley and the first episode gives us a glimpse of the LOC, Ladakh.

 

According to Vishal Gondal, co-founder of nCore Games, the game has been launched in support of Prime Minister Modi's Atmanirbhar movement and has been developed under the mentorship of Akshay Kumar, the famous Bollywood actor. 

FAU-G game teaser revealed: Replicates the Galwan Valley incident in first glimpse

PUBG Mobile India gets registered, clearance awaited for launch

FAU-G pre-registration begins on Play Store

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

PS5 launch date revealed for India, pre-orders to begin January 12

Jio and MediaTek join hands to host 'Gaming Masters' eSports event

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies