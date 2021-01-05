FAU-G game launching in India on January 26 as PUBG Mobile alternative

FAU-G is currently available for pre-registration on Android.

The much anticipated FAU-G game is releasing in the country on India’s Republic Day, January 26. The game was announced soon after the ban on PUBG Mobile in India, has been up for pre-registration on Google Play since last month.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has announced the launch date on Twitter along with a new trailer for the game showing cinematic shots from the game. nCore Games, the developer behind the Indian game has also announced the launch date.

FAU-G is currently available for pre-registration on Android. However, it is not currently clear when or if FAU-G will be released for the iOS platform. It is quite possible that the game will be initially available only for Android users and will later be available to iOS users as well. The makers announced on Twitter last week that they received over 1 million registrations in less than 24 hours from the Google Play Store listing of FAU-G.

FAU-G or Fearless and United Guards game was first announced in September by entrepreneur Vishal Gondall, co-founder of nCore Games, with Akshay Kumar. As seen earlier in a gameplay revealed by the developer itself, the game is based on the Galwan Valley and the first episode gives us a glimpse of the LOC, Ladakh.

According to Vishal Gondal, co-founder of nCore Games, the game has been launched in support of Prime Minister Modi's Atmanirbhar movement and has been developed under the mentorship of Akshay Kumar, the famous Bollywood actor.