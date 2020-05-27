Advertisement

Facebook wants you to ‘CatchUp’ with its experimental app for audio calls

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 27, 2020 10:46 am

Latest News

The app is developed by Facebook’s New Product Experimentation team
Advertisement

Facebook has released a new application that will allow users to make group audio calls. Known as CatchUp, the app allows users to know when their friends and family are available to talk. 

 

The app is developed by Facebook’s New Product Experimentation team and the brand has revealed that the app is currently available for testing in the US for a limited time on IOS and Android. The CatchUp app basically indicates to the user whether another person is available to talk or not. However, the other person also needs to download the app in order to make use of this function. 

 

catchup

Advertisement

 

"Keeping in touch with friends and family is important, especially during this time of physical distancing," product lead Nikki Shah said in a blog post. "Based on our studies, we found that one of the main reasons people don't call friends and family more frequently is that they don't know when they are available to talk or are worried they may reach them at an inconvenient time."

 

The app allows group audio calls with up to eight people. Whenever a user if free to talk, it will show ‘ready to talk’ status. The app also shows in-progress group calls, which you can join as well. The app also allows users to decide who is allowed to call or not. Users can also create groups with the application.

 

Meanwhile, Facebook announced a new safety feature in India. The feature will allow users to lock their profile. The company has revealed that the feature is designed for people in India, especially women, who want more control over their Facebook experience. Users can simply lock their profile and it will multiple existing privacy settings along with new features to one’s profile. The company has revealed that if a user locks their profile, non-friends cannot zoom into, share or download full-size profile pictures and cover photos.

 

Facebook introduces Shops to bring small businesses online

Facebook introduces new 'Lock Your Profile' safety feature in India

Samsung partners with Facebook to bring offline retailers online

Latest News from Facebook

You might like this

Tags: facebook Facebook CatchUp CatchUp audio call CatchUp group audio call CatchUp app CatchUp

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Indian government opens source code for Aarogya Setu contact tracing app

OnePlus partners with Epic Games to bring 90 FPS support for Fornite

Google removes millions of negative TikTok ratings from Play Store

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air
New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles

New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles
My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies