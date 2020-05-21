Facebook introduces new 'Lock Your Profile' safety feature in India

The company has revealed that the feature is designed for people in India, especially women, who want more control over their Facebook experience.

Facebook has announced a new safety feature in India. The feature will allow users to lock their profile.

The company has revealed that the feature is designed for people in India, especially women, who want more control over their Facebook experience. Users can simply lock their profile and it will multiple existing privacy settings along with new features to one’s profile. The company has revealed that if a user locks their profile, non-friends cannot zoom into, share or download full-size profile pictures and cover photos.

They cannot see photos and posts on your timeline including older and new posts. The company says that an indicator will be added to the profile page to remind users that the profile is locked. In order to turn on this feature, users need to Tap more under the profile name and then search for the Lock Profile option and then tap on it. Users need to Tap on Lock Your Profile again to confirm it.

“We are committed to providing a safe platform for people to express themselves. We are deeply aware of the concerns people in India, particularly women, have about protecting their online profile. Today, we are announcing a new feature which, in one easy step, will give people a lot more control, ensure their privacy and keep them safe and secure online,” said, Ankhi Das, Public Policy Director, Facebook India.

Meanwhile, the company has introduced Facebook Shops platforms, which is said to make buying and selling online easier. The company says that Facebook Shops makes it easier for businesses to set up a single online store for customers across both its platforms, Facebook and Instagram. One can create Facebook for free and one can choose the products they want to display in their catalogue and customise the look and feel of their digital shop. This can be done by using the cover image and accent colours.