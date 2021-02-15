Advertisement

Facebook to launch its own smartwatch next year: Report

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 15, 2021 4:24 pm

Latest News

Facebook is reportedly working on an Android-based smartwatch that will go on sale starting next year.
Advertisement

Facebook has a strong hold over the internet through a lot of its services such as Instagram, WhatsApp and some form of hardware too including VR Headset, VR Smart Glasses and more. Now, the company is looking to step foot in the smartwatch segment. 

 

As per a report from 'The Information', Facebook is developing a smartwatch that will be powered by Android. It is still unclear whether the software will be Google's WearOS or some kind of proprietary software. Citing sources in direct contact with the device, the smartwatch will be commercially available for purchase starting next year. 

 

The new smartwatch by Facebook will offer health and fitness related features which are standard amongst smartwatches but what's unique is the ability to send messages through Facebook services which will presumably include WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger. 

 

It will be intriguing to see how Facebook competes with smartwatches from other companies including Apple which sells one of the most famous smartwatches around the world, which is Apple Watch. Companies such as Fossil, Oppo and many more will be on the lookout as these companies are already doing well in the smartphone segment. 

 

Advertisement

The smartwatch will feature cellular connectivity and the company is also developing its own software that could power the upcoming wearable. This smartwatch will join Facebook's growing list of hardware devices including Oculus VR, its video-calling devices including Portal TV, Portal, Portal+, and Portal Mini.

 

Back in September, the social media giant announced its partnership with Ray-Ban, and revealed that it will be developing and releasing the Ray-Ban branded smart glasses in 2021. 

 

Facebook says that the consumer smart glasses will be one step in its overall work on AR, but it won't be classified as an AR device, similar to Snapchat's Spectacles. This will be the first product under the partnership of Facebook and EssilorLuxottica, which is the parent company of eye-wear brands like RayBan.

 

Facebook has confirmed that specification, pricing, availability of the glasses will be shared once closer to release in 2021.

TikTok and WeChat ban in the US gets extention

Realme C17 announced with Snapdragon 460 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras

Oppo Find X3 Pro Specifications leaked

Apple is working on an in-house cellular modem for its devices: Another move towards self-dependence

Latest News from Facebook

You might like this

Tags: Facebook

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

iGear launches DualConnect wireless keyboard for Android, iOS, Windows devices

Sony discounts multiple audio products for Valentine's Day

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing
Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies