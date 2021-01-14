Advertisement

Exclusive: Micromax making TVs for Realme, OnePlus and Infinix in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 14, 2021 6:00 pm

Bhagwati Products Limited has manufactured more than 40 Million Mobile Phones (Smart Phones & Feature Phones) and 3 Million LED TVs, and Mobile Charger, Li-Ion Batteries, etc.
Micromax is currently making TVs for various brands in India. Sources close to the development told The Mobile Indian that the brand is manufacturing smart televisions for Realme, OnePlus, Infinix, TCL and BPL in India.

 

Sources revealed that the Bhagwati Products Limited, a production arm of Micromax in production of mobile phones and TVs locally has started making smart televisions for Realme, OnePlus, Infinix, TCL and BPL in the country.

Sources familiar with the development further revealed that Realme, OnePlus and others were looking for alternative manufacturers in India as well. Bhagwati Products Limited engages in the manufacture and assembly of electronic items and telecommunication devices. The company was incorporated in 2002 and has its registered office at New Delhi. It has currently three factories in Bhiwadi, Telangana and Rudrapur across the country.

 

The company has manufactured more than 40 Million Mobile Phones (Smart Phones & Feature Phones) and 3 Million LED TVs, and Mobile Charger, Li-Ion Batteries, etc.

 

To recall, Micromax "In" series was launched in India after much anticipation last year. The new series comprises the Micromax In Note 1 and Micromax In 1b.  Both new Micromax phones are available for purchase through Flipkart as well as the Micromax website.

 

Micromax In Note 1 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the phone is priced at Rs 12,499. In contrast, the Micromax In 1b is priced at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, whereas its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version comes at Rs 7,999. 

