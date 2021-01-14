Exclusive: Micromax making TVs for Realme, OnePlus and Infinix in India

Bhagwati Products Limited has manufactured more than 40 Million Mobile Phones (Smart Phones & Feature Phones) and 3 Million LED TVs, and Mobile Charger, Li-Ion Batteries, etc.

Micromax is currently making TVs for various brands in India. Sources close to the development told The Mobile Indian that the brand is manufacturing smart televisions for Realme, OnePlus, Infinix, TCL and BPL in India.

Sources revealed that the Bhagwati Products Limited, a production arm of Micromax in production of mobile phones and TVs locally has started making smart televisions for Realme, OnePlus, Infinix, TCL and BPL in the country.

Sources familiar with the development further revealed that Realme, OnePlus and others were looking for alternative manufacturers in India as well. Bhagwati Products Limited engages in the manufacture and assembly of electronic items and telecommunication devices. The company was incorporated in 2002 and has its registered office at New Delhi. It has currently three factories in Bhiwadi, Telangana and Rudrapur across the country.

