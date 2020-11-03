Advertisement

Micromax launches In 1B , In Note 1, price starts at Rs 6,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 03, 2020 12:54 pm

Micromax has revealed the two new devices which are the In Note 1 and In 1B. The two devices mark the comeback of Micromax in India.
Micromax has finally announced the two devices which were in the company's pipeline since long. The two devices which are the In Note 1 and In 1B will be available on Flipkart and Micromax's own website for purchase.

 

The In Note 1 will be priced at Rs 10,999 for 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 12,499 for 4GB/128GB variant. The In 1B on the other hand will be priced at Rs 6,999 for 2GB/32GB variant and Rs 7,999 for 4GB/64GB variant.

 

In Note 1 Specifications 

 

In Note 1

 

The In Note 1 will have a 6.67-inch FHD+ display and will be powered by the Mediatek Helio G85 chipset clocked at 2.0Ghz. The device will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. The device runs on Stock Android OS with 2 years of guaranteed OS updates.

 

The phone will have a 48MP Quad Camera setup at back while the other three cameras are the standard 5MP Ultra Wide, 2 MP Macro, and 2MP depth sensors. It will have a 16MP camera on the front for the selfies.

 

The device will be backed by a 5,000mAh batter which will have 18W fast charging support along with reverse charging support.

 

In 1B Specifications 

 

In 1B

 

The more budget centric In 1B will have a 6.52-inch HD+ display and will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 paired with 2GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage. The device runs on Stock Android OS with 2 years of guaranteed OS updates.

 

The device has a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary camera along with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has an 8MP camera for selfies.

 

The In 1B is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging and reverse charging support.

Latest Smartphones
